Student Veterans of America Launches Advising Center

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Veterans of America (SVA) recently launched its Advising Center, a new resource designed to transform the veteran transition experience. The SVA Advising Center, made possible by a significant contribution by RTX, strengthens a crucial component of SVA's programs, helping transitioning service members and veterans find their path and maximize their higher education benefits.

The Advising Center equips veterans for their transition from military to civilian life with career-focused educational planning. Through resources, including a custom-built, AI-powered Pathway Explorer, veterans can assess their military and civilian experiences, align these with career interests, and identify academic programs for skill enhancement.

In addition to automated tools, the Advising Center provides personalized support from trained Success Coaches. Veterans and transitioning service members can use the center to assess their interests, choose the best educational programs, and engage in peer mentorship to connect with and learn from fellow veterans and industry professionals.

Jared Lyon, president and CEO of Student Veterans of America, expressed his gratitude and vision for the new center: "We are profoundly grateful for RTX's visionary gift, which is a testament to their longstanding commitment to veterans and their families. This contribution not only enables the creation of the SVA Advising Center but also strengthens our ongoing efforts to support veterans' educational and career aspirations. RTX has been an instrumental partner in our mission, helping us to expand our services and reach more veterans each year. With this new center, we can provide a continuum of support that empowers our veterans to succeed in higher education and beyond, enhancing their ability to achieve personal and professional success."

"RTX is committed to supporting the women and men who defend and protect freedom and democracy," said Randy Bumps, vice president of Global Affairs and Public Relations for RTX. "SVA's new Advising Center is one of the ways our company and employees can help service members and veterans attain their educational goals and achieve long-term success in civilian professions."

RTX and SVA joined forces in 2012 to help provide military veterans with the resources, support, and advocacy needed to achieve their greatest potential in higher education. With the addition of the Advising Center, SVA and RTX continue to accomplish the mission and vision to act as a catalyst for student veteran success, providing resources and support to, through, and beyond higher education.

About Student Veterans of America

With a focused mission on empowering student veterans, Student Veterans of America (SVA) is committed to providing an educational experience that goes beyond the classroom. Through a dedicated network of over 1,600 on-campus chapters in all 50 states and 4 countries representing more than 750,000 student veterans, SVA aims to inspire yesterday's warriors by connecting student veterans with a community of like-minded chapter leaders. Every day these passionate leaders work to provide the necessary resources, network support, and advocacy to ensure student veterans can effectively connect, expand their skills, and ultimately achieve their greatest potential. For more information, visit us at www.studentveterans.org.

