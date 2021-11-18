Student Well-Being Startup Recognized by Global Analysts HolonIQ as Leading International Tool for Educators

SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Educator Impact, the Sydney-based start-up Educator Impact has been selected, out of approximately 500 companies, for HolonIQ's EdTech 50 list of young education technology startups headquartered in Australia or New Zealand.

At a time when student wellbeing and mental health ranks at the top of educators' concerns, Educator Impact has become an industry leader in supporting school well-being efforts in more than 14 countries, including the United States, UAE, Australia and New Zealand.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to support schools in staying connected with students and staff throughout pandemic closures and in-person learning," said Educator Impact CEO Nabil Shaheen. "We recently passed 1,000,000 check-ins through our platform and we're honored to be recognized for our growth."

Developed in partnership with the Australian Research Alliance for Children and Youth, a research nonprofit focused on supporting youth well-being, Education Impact's EI Pulse for students technology provides an easy way to quickly identify students who may be struggling. Through short, weekly student "pulse" surveys, educators and leaders can create a culture of well-being throughout their school while also responding to specific student feedback through early targeted interventions. Staff Pulse leverages similar technology to provide school staff opportunities to reflect on their mental health and answer science-backed engagement and wellbeing questions at a time that works for them.

HolonIQ evaluated organizations based on their products and demonstrated impact, attractiveness of the market, experience and diversity of the organization's staff, financial standing and prospects, and momentum in growth and impact.

Educator Impact was one of just six digital content companies, a category that encompasses curriculum, learning resources, and digital content.

About Educator Impact:

Educator Impact is an Australian EdTech revolutionizing the way schools support student Wellbeing and Social-Emotional Learning. Hundreds of schools globally are using ei Pulse check-ins to help students find easier ways to ask for help, give teachers real-time insights on those students, and give school leaders the ability to identify trends in school wellbeing and culture.

