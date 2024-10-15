Student Who Was Sexually Assaulted by ARUSD Middle School Counselor Sues District and Non-profits for Failing to Protect Her and Prevent Abuse

Former Counselor Allegedly Groomed Multiple Students; Others are Encouraged to Come Forward

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alum Rock Union Elementary School District (ARUSD), after school program Think Together, and summer program New Hope for Youth, are being named in a civil complaint alleging negligence that enabled the sexual assault of a student by an adult school counselor. The lawsuit was filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court by attorneys at Slater Slater Schulman LLP, a leading, full-service law firm with decades of experience representing survivors of traumatic and catastrophic events.

As detailed in the complaint, Silvio Anderson Yoc-Aguilar groomed and sexually abused at least one middle school student at Hubbard Media Arts Academy during the 2021-2022 school year and subsequent summer program. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants failed to properly supervise Yoc-Aguilar and protect the plaintiff and other students, despite prior indications of inappropriate behavior.

In 2022, Yoc-Aguilar was arrested by members of the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail. In August, Yoc-Aguilar was sentenced to prison on several counts of sexual assault.

"This assault on an innocent middle school student was completely preventable," said Michael Carney, Managing Partner of Slater Slater Schulman LLP's California office. "Schools and youth organizations have a fundamental duty to protect the children in their care. Despite clear warning signs, however, administrators and supervisors persistently ignored the dangerous behavior, enabling this predator to continue to escalate the nature of his crimes."

The plaintiff's mother stated: "We were led to believe that these school programs were safer places for our daughter than sitting home by herself. We trusted the district to hire good people and supervise them closely, but they violated that trust and harmed my daughter."

Because Yoc-Aguilar is believed to have abused multiple students, as detailed in the complaint, the families of other students who attended programs run by ARUSD, Think Together, and New Hope for Youth are encouraged to come forward by emailing [email protected] or calling 310-341-2086. The complaint details a pattern of alleged grooming behavior by Yoc-Aguilar, including inappropriate social media contact with students and unsupervised one-on-one interactions. In one instance detailed in the complaint, Yoc-Aguilar was found alone with the student in a dark room that had been locked from the inside. When school administrators were informed about this alleged incident, they failed to notify the child's parents, nor did they contact law enforcement. This negligence would ultimately lead to Yoc-Aguilar showing up to the student's house, and sexually assaulting her in his car.

NOTE: Individuals seeking to be linked to resources for sexual assault survivors can call 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area. The National Sexual Assault Hotline operated by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) provides confidential support from trained staff members and can assist with finding local healthcare resources, help talk through what happened, and offer referrals for long-term support.

