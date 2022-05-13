StudentCity and This is College Announce a Partnership for Spring Break 2023 in Cancun, Mexico

WOBURN, Mass., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StudentCity and This is College are excited to announce the launch of an exclusive event partnership for Spring Break 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. The partnership will offer students a one-of-a-kind party experience like no other, with exclusive access to world-famous day and nightlife venues where they can dance all hours under the sun!

DJ Pauly D performing in Cancun for spring break 2022 Spring breakers enjoy themselves at the Grand Oasis Cancun

StudentCity is internationally renowned for providing the ultimate student travel experience, specializing in Spring Break for college students. They travel to the top destinations, and Cancun has been #1 on the list for years with over 10K annual travelers. Together with the team from This is College, they intend to elevate the Spring Break experience in Cancun to levels never seen before.

A key element to enhance Spring Break 2023 will be the addition of Project Mayhem, This is College's unique college party experience. Created in 2019, the college student-targeted Project Mayhem has gained increased attraction with each event hosted at college campuses across the Northeast, South, and Midwest. The latest event, Project Mayhem Beach Bash, was held in March in St. Pete Beach. Over 2000 spring breakers partied with Brianna Chickenfry from Barstool Sports and saw an up-close performance by Waka Flocka.

"Adding Project Mayhem to our Cancun experience is going to be a game-changer. We've been running Cancun events for a long time, and I am excited to add some new flavor to our event schedule." – Terry Cabell, Managing Partner at StudentCity.

StudentCity, host to many artists during spring break including Cardi B, Tiesto, Big Sean, and Steve Aoki to name a few, will offer students a one-stop-shop for their Cancun spring break needs. Typical packages include an all-inclusive stay at the Grand Oasis Cancun, roundtrip airfare, hotel transfers, day parties, club events, StudentCity staff, and exciting concerts featuring a-list performances.

"To be able to team up with StudentCity on Project Mayhem for spring break is gonna be fire. We have endless possibilities to create something special in Cancun. The unreal beaches, insane clubs, the beautiful people. I can't wait." – Antonio Crisci, Co-Founder of This is College.

StudentCity is a Boston-based student tour operator specializing in Spring Break trips and entertainment for college students. This is College is a Boston-based event, media, and lifestyle brand catering to college students nationwide.

For more information visit www.studentcity.com .

