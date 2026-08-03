Students 2 Science Appoints Dan Barnett as Executive Director

WHIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Students 2 Science (S2S) today announced the appointment of Dan Barnett as Executive Director, effective September 1, 2026. Barnett succeeds co-founder and President Dr. Paul A. Winslow, who steps down after 17 years of leadership. A driving force behind the growth and success of the organization, Winslow will join the S2S Board of Trustees to continue to provide strategic guidance for the organization's future.

Students 2 Science Leadership Transition 2026

Barnett has served as S2S' Chief Development Officer for five years, driving key organizational milestones. His leadership was instrumental in the launch of the Career Advancement Program, significant expansion in program outreach, and the opening of the new Apollo Technology Center in Whippany. He brings a wealth of experience in higher education leadership, fundraising, and organizational growth that positions him to lead S2S' next phase of growth.

In his new role, Barnett will work closely with the Board of Trustees to continue to expand S2S programs and strengthen long-term sustainability.

"The Board's unanimous decision reflects our confidence that Dan is the right leader to guide Students 2 Science into its next chapter. He brings a deep commitment to our mission, strong relationships with our partners and supporters, and a clear understanding of the organization's programs, people, and growth opportunities. Building on the foundation established by Dr. Paul Winslow, Dan provides both continuity and the leadership needed to expand S2S's impact for students and communities," said Board Chair Karnel Walker.

"I am excited to step aside as President of Students 2 Science and continue in a leadership role as a member of the Board of Trustees. I am proud of what we have accomplished over the past 18 years and have the utmost confidence in the operational team's ability to drive the Mission and Vision of S2S. Every student in NJ deserves the opportunity to pursue enriching careers in STEM," said Winslow.

S2S will host a reception honoring Dr. Winslow's 17 years of service on Friday, September 25, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Apollo Technology Center. Registration details will be announced soon.

About Students 2 Science

Students 2 Science is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that seeks to inspire and empower all students through hands-on learning experiences, encouraging them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to strengthen the future workforce. Since 2009, S2S has reached more than 350,000 students through virtual and in-person programs through partnerships with 200+ schools, districts, charter networks and community organizations. S2S operates technology centers in Whippany and Newark, New Jersey. To learn more, visit Students 2 Science.

SOURCE Students 2 Science, Inc.