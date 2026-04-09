Students 2 Science Announces New STEM Summer Camp

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Students 2 Science (S2S), a New Jersey-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization known for its immersive and transformative STEM programming, is pleased to announce a new STEM Summer Camp, launching in July 2026.

The STEM Summer Camp will feature the same real-world, hands-on STEM experiences that define S2S's school-year programs. Campers will be conducting hands-on experiments during weeklong sessions that will spark curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. Sessions are led by professional scientist instructors and experienced counselors.

STEM Explorers: Camp Curiosity, for grades 3-5, has been designed to introduce young campers to a variety of STEM fields. Campers will delve into a different content area (biology, ecology, forensics, physics, and environmental engineering) each day of the week and explore introductory concepts with hands-on, investigative experiments.

STEM Explorers: Tech Innovation Camp, for grades 6-8, has been designed for children with an interest in AI and coding. Campers will do deep dives into foundations of AI, coding, and programming logic throughout the week to build their own interactive projects.

Weeklong sessions will run from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, Monday through Friday. All sessions will take place at S2S Apollo Technology Center in Whippany, NJ.

Camp fee for a weeklong session is $750, with aftercare options available at an additional cost. Scholarships are also available based on household income and need. The In for Innovation Camp Scholarship Fund is made possible by S2S corporate partner Insmed.

Additional details, registration information, and scholarship applications are available on S2S website. The Camp Guide offers further details on daily themes and activities.

About Students 2 Science

Students 2 Science is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with the mission to inspire and empower all students through hands-on learning experiences, encouraging them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to strengthen the future workforce. Since its founding in 2009, and with Technology Centers in Whippany and Newark, NJ, the organization has reached over 300,000 students through virtual and in-person STEM programming by partnering with 190 schools, school districts, charter school networks and community organizations. To learn more about Students 2 Science, click here.

SOURCE Students 2 Science, Inc.