Students 2 Science Names New Trustees to the Board

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Students 2 Science (S2S), a New Jersey-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that inspires and empowers students with transformative STEM opportunities, is pleased to welcome three new members to its Board of Trustees.

The new trustees represent a wide variety of fields, extensive tenure at some of the biggest companies in the state, and a strong commitment to making STEM education accessible to every student in the state of New Jersey.

The new trustees:

Lloryn Hubbard , Director, Clinical Trial Diversity & Community Engagement, Daiichi Sankyo US

, Director, Clinical Trial Diversity & Community Engagement, Daiichi Sankyo US Sunitha Lakshminarayanan , Biopharmaceutical Executive

, Biopharmaceutical Executive Cory Krutis, Principal, KPMG US

"I am proud to welcome Lloryn, Sunitha, and Cory to our Board of Trustees. Each were selected because they represent areas of industry that will assist Students 2 Science as we work towards future expansion," said Students 2 Science co-founder and President Paul Winslow. "We strive to ensure Students 2 Science's Board of Trustees represent diverse backgrounds, experiences, and areas of expertise. Our newest members bring with them a breadth of talent and experience that, combined with their passion for STEM education, will be invaluable to S2S and the students we serve."

"I'm excited to welcome this outstanding group of leaders whose experience and perspective add real horsepower to our board as we continue to scale S2S's impact," said Board Chair Karnel Walker.

Biographical information about the new trustees: https://www.students2science.org/staff-and-board-of-trustees/

About Students 2 Science

Students 2 Science is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to inspire and empower all students through hands-on learning experiences, encouraging them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to strengthen the future workforce. Since its founding in 2009, and with Technology Centers in Whippany and Newark, NJ, the organization has reached over 300,000 students through virtual and in-person STEM programming by partnering with 190 schools, school districts, charter school networks and community organizations. To learn more about Students 2 Science, click here.

SOURCE Students 2 Science, Inc.