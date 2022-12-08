Students and Families at Manara Stem Academy Celebrate Diversity With "Cultures Around the World" With Education, Food, Fun, and a Fashion Show

Grades Pre-K through 8 participated in immersive interactive experience highlighting traditions and customs of 11 countries

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Part of Manara Academy's mission statement is to "help prepare students for a global world economy." Proud of its diverse student population that includes a curriculum that offers several different languages and an Arabic spelling bee every year, Manara STEM in Arlington showcased its commitment to diversity recently with a "Cultures Around the World" after-school program. According to Aimee Vinten, principal at Manara STEM Academy, students in pre-K through eighth grade and their families participated in an immersive, interactive experience highlighting the rich traditions and cultures of Italy, Mexico, Pakistan, Dubai, France, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Japan, South Korea, and the USA.

Manara students were issued passports and received stamps for each country visited at the cultural event. Manara students in pre-K through eighth grade and their families participated in an immersive, interactive experience highlighting the rich traditions and cultures in their community.

"We have so many diverse cultures that are part of our community at Manara STEM," said Vinten. "Every year we feel it's important to celebrate these cultures while also learning about new countries. In addition to cultural foods, music, and dancing, students and their families enjoyed arts and crafts, henna tattoos, origami, a fashion show, a talent show, and other fun-filled activities."

Vinten added that to further encourage the learning experience, all students were issued passports and received stamps for each country visited at the event. Students who successfully collected all 11 passport stamps received a prize. She said that events and field trips are important because they allow students to experience real life situations and hands-on learning outside the classroom.

"We are always exploring ways to offer our students a glimpse of how things work in an ever-changing, global world," said Manara Academy superintendent Denise Sudan. "For example, recently our STEM and IE scholars in grades 3-6 attended a field trip to KidZania where they chose professions and learned about different jobs through role playing. While working in different professions, they earned Kidzo currency, which they were allowed to spend on different items."

Manara STEM Academy in Arlington is part of Manara Academy District, a top-rated, public charter school district that also includes Irving Elementary (pre-k – 6) and Leadership Academy (grades 7-12). As one of the most diverse schools in Texas, the district has a Superior "A'' rating from Charter FIRST and a "B" rating from the Texas Education Association. For more information about enrollment, career opportunities, or school programs, visit www.manaraacademy.org

