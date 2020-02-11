Students At American Heritage Receive Early Acceptances To The Nation's Top Colleges and Universities

Flora received an Early Action admittance letter to Yale and has her sights set on law school stemming from her participation in Heritage's Pre-Law Program. "American Heritage exposes its students to many different areas of academic pursuits, athletics, and extracurricular activities, which allowed me to explore subjects and interests I would not have experienced otherwise," says Flora. She competed on the school's nationally recognized Mock Trial team, her writing has been published as a result of the AHS Literary Fair, and she is even an accomplished artist. "American Heritage is dedicated to helping students identify their personal strengths and interests and obtain the skills and experiences necessary to reach their goals," Flora adds.

For Kelly, the bar was raised each year she spent at American Heritage. "Those seeds of purpose and passion that were planted for me in Pre-K took root and grew throughout my life," she says. "I was challenged to grow, learn, and develop at the highest levels and learned how to become the best version of myself. Now I feel fully prepared to attend Duke University in the fall."

The main goal at American Heritage is college preparation. The school's college advisors have visited over 300 colleges and universities and attend national and local conferences to stay informed of the latest admissions trends. They host an annual College Fair on campus with over 100 colleges, plan college rep visits to meet with students in small groups, and chaperone college tours throughout the country. AHS students are held to a very high standard, and 100% of the students are accepted to four-year colleges.

About American Heritage School

American Heritage School alumni are notable leaders in their chosen fields, who are generating positive differences in the world. They repeatedly attribute their success to the strong education they received at American Heritage. American Heritage School is an independent, non-sectarian, co-educational, college preparatory school in South Florida serving PK3 – 12th grades.

SOURCE American Heritage School

Related Links

http://www.ahschool.com

