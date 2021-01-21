Students at Florida Career College in Jacksonville Win Contest, Make $1000 Donation to Boys & Girls Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Career College (FCC) hosted a social media contest in December as part of the #FCCcares community campaign, challenging classes at all 11 FCC locations to see who could raise the most awareness for their local Boys and Girls Club. To win the contest, students in the class had to share a post on social media and generate the most likes and shares. Taking first place in the contest was the Medical Assistant Technician (MAT) class at the Jacksonville campus, taught by MAT instructor Sunshine Snipes. They presented the winning $1,000 donation going to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida.

Students from a medical assistant class at Florida Career College made a donation to the Boys & Girls Club

"I am proud of the class for their efforts to win this donation for our local Boys & Girls Club, which does such amazing work for youth in our community," Sunshine said.

Darby Stubberfield, Vice-President of Development at Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, visited the class on campus where a check presentation was made and the students enjoyed a pizza party to celebrate.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida is very appreciative of our generous community partners, such as Florida Career College," Darby said. "It is only through their investment in the lives of young people that we can continue to create their great futures and ensure they graduate on time with a plan for their future."

Jada, a teen Boys & Girls Club member in Jacksonville, recently shared how the Club helped her to stay in school and on-track. "When I was younger, I struggled with some family issues. I feel like my Boys & Girls Club helped me find a family. They encourage me to become the best I can be. They also encouraged me to finish my senior year strong and helped me get into college."

"FCC launched the Cares campaign last year as a way to give back to the local community while engaging students in the process. To date, we have contributed $5,500 to local nonprofits throughout the country, including the Boys & Girls Club. Congratulations to the MAT class in Jacksonville for winning this contest, and I look forward to the student enthusiasm for our next campaign," said Dr. Fardad Fateri, President and CEO.

