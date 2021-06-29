Students awarded scholarships to become agents of change for the epilepsy community!

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE Epilepsy, in partnership with Greenwich Biosciences, today announced the 2021 class of Education Enrichment Fund (EEF) Scholars. These ten individuals are impacted by epilepsy, either personally, through a family member, or as a caregiver. Collectively, they will receive nearly $50,000 to advance their education while bringing greater awareness to epilepsy.

The EEF scholarships provide a one-time grant (up to $5,000). The program, now in its sixth year, supports the EEF scholars' coursework in their chosen fields, with the hope that they will use their knowledge and skills to advocate for epilepsy awareness and research.

"CURE Epilepsy is delighted to announce our 2021 EEF scholar class," said Beth Dean, CEO of CURE Epilepsy. "This opportunity, made possible by the generous support of Greenwich Biosciences, helps these very deserving students, supports our organization's efforts to build epilepsy awareness and promote research, and ultimately, benefits the epilepsy community as a whole. The EEF scholars represent the future of epilepsy advocacy, epilepsy research, and the promise of a future free from seizures."

This year's class includes the sister of someone with epilepsy who is pursuing an animation degree. They want to use their art as a way to tell the stories of people with disabilities, especially epilepsy and autism.

Another scholar is an individual with epilepsy pursuing a Master's in Library Science who realizes the medical risk in internet searches about epilepsy. They hope to encourage and assist others to gain better access to reliable resources about epilepsy.

Another awardee includes a future lawyer from Dublin, Ireland, who hopes to return to school after taking several years off to get their seizures under control. Their goal is to enact change in the healthcare system across Europe.

Other awardees include an aspiring teacher who lives with epilepsy and seeks to end the stigma associated with epilepsy; a student studying neuroscience seeking to develop treatments to help patients like their brother; and a mother studying to be a registered nurse hoping to bring coordinated care to rural communities and help others like their child who lives with epilepsy.

"Congratulations to this year's class of EEF Scholars," said Brook Hodgeman, 2019 EEF awardee. "This scholarship means so much more than the money," he continued. "Knowing that the CURE Epilepsy family is cheering for me and for all the EEF scholars to succeed is what inspired me to apply. As someone who is living with epilepsy, my goal is to become a neurologist and to give someone the same amazing support and care that I received."

Launched in 2016 with three scholars, the EEF Scholarship program has grown significantly and has supported nearly fifty scholars since the program's creation.

2021 winners include:

Aubrey Brown – Saginaw Valley State University

– Marjorie Fitzsimmons – University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine

– Rachel Haubert – Clarke University

– Oliver Kilmartin – University College Dublin, Ireland

– Katherine Lonergan – Simmons University School of Library and Information Science

– Rachel McKelvey – Lesley University

– Rachel Miller – University of Michigan

– Kiara Mowat – McMaster University , Canada

– Gwyneth Robins – University of Minnesota

– Kirston Zandwyk – Conestoga College, Canada

To read more about all of our 2021 scholars, please visit CUREepilepsy.org/scholarships.

About CURE Epilepsy

Our mission is to find a cure for epilepsy by promoting and funding patient-focused research. Since its inception over 20 years ago, CURE Epilepsy has raised over $78 million to fund innovative studies to advance its goal of no seizures and no side effects. To date, CURE Epilepsy has awarded more than 260 cutting-edge research projects in 16 countries around the world. As the non-profit leader in epilepsy research, CURE Epilepsy is unwavering in its commitment to fund scientific study and accelerate research to reach our goal - a world without epilepsy. To learn more, please visit us at CUREepilepsy.org or contact us at [email protected].

About Greenwich Biosciences

Greenwich Biosciences is part of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. Jazz is dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. Jazz has a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Jazz actively explores new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecules and biologics, and through cannabinoid science and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

