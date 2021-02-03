Students Begin Pima Medical Institute's First Master of Science in Organizational Leadership Program

Master of Science in Organizational Leadership is the first master's degree program offered by Pima Medical Institute. Tweet this

In the works for some time, the degree program's wide-ranging scope and breadth of knowledge made it an ideal fit for Pima Medical.

"We have had a good share of students express interest in moving on to a master's degree and this program offers them a chance to build the skills needed to manage teams, as well as those required for global management positions," said John Streit, Ed.D, Master of Science in Organizational Leadership Program Director. "After much research, feedback from our advisory committee and market surveys, we determined that a broad approach would provide the best opportunities for our graduates."

Pima Medical currently offers associate and a bachelor's degree programs in health care administration. For students on the health care administration track, they can foreseeably complete multiple degrees and be in the field working, before many who might take a traditional university approach. The public health specialization is new for Pima Medical.

"At Pima Medical, we are always looking for ways to advance career and earning opportunities for our students and alumni," said Fred Freedman, President and CEO, Pima Medical Institute. "Healthcare is at the epicenter of the seismic post-COVID shift in job opportunities. We have developed programs that offer a wider variety of career prospects for healthcare professionals to accelerate their momentum."

The Master of Science in Organizational Leadership is an addition to an already robust, fully online curriculum. Pima Medical offers multiple bachelor's degree programs as well as an associate degree in health care administration.

Go to pmi.edu for information on Pima Medical's locations and a full list of programs.

About Pima Medical Institute

Pima Medical Institute is an employee-owned, private, accredited school dedicated to providing students classroom studies paired with real-world training at medical facilities. Established in 1972, Pima Medical Institute helps students become career ready, focusing exclusively on health care professions, including medical, dental, veterinary and nursing fields. Curriculum includes certificate, associate degree, bachelor's and master's degree programs.

Pima Medical Institute operates 18 campuses as well as an extensive online curriculum. The medical career college has a presence in eight western states with the following ground locations: Albuquerque and Albuquerque West – Rio Rancho in N.M.; Tucson, Phoenix and two campuses in Mesa, Ariz.; Aurora, Denver and Colorado Springs, Colo.; Seattle and Renton, Wash.; Las Vegas, N.V.; Houston, El Paso and San Antonio, Texas; Chula Vista and San Marcos, Calif.; and Dillon, Mont. For more information and a complete list of programs offered at each campus, visit pmi.edu or call 1-888-442-5998.

