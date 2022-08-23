Students Can Learn to Play Music Remotely with School of Rock Online™

School of Rock sees success with the launch of new online program

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, launched the virtual music education platform, School of Rock Online™, earlier this year as an expansion of its patented School of Rock Method™. The platform was created to enhance the experience of online lessons, significantly improving audio quality compared to other online video solutions to ensure clarity for all students and teachers on every instrument.

"We are so proud to see the impact that School of Rock Online™ has had in such a short time for thousands of students across the country," said Sam Dresser, Chief Innovation Officer of School of Rock. "The pandemic changed much of how things are done, but one thing that remains consistent is the power of music education. School of Rock Online™ provides our students with the highest quality of remote music instruction regardless of where they live, and I look forward to seeing how this platform continues to grow."

School of Rock Online™ allows students to safely and securely connect with their School of Rock instructor for online lessons. It includes innovative features and functionality built specifically for music lessons, like a built-in metronome, tuner, virtual keyboard, scale and chord generators, and more. The entire platform is integrated into School of Rock's billing and scheduling system and the revolutionary Method App™, powered by MatchMySound®, allowing students to connect to their remote lesson seamlessly and safely.

The platform has garnered widespread success since its launch, with almost 4,000 students participating in online remote lessons from School of Rock Online™, as well as the reception of major accolades, including a 2022 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools.

Students interested in taking lessons through School of Rock Online™ can visit www.schoolofrock.com/music-programs/online for more information.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to 55,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2022 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2021 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 100 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA .

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/

SOURCE School of Rock