Students Can Now Receive College Credit at South Carolina State Universities for Cambridge International Exams

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Carolina State Commission on Higher Education has voted on a credit-by-exam policy that allows students to receive college credit through Cambridge International's AS & A Level examinations. Cambridge International is part of the University of Cambridge. With this recent approval, South Carolina public colleges and universities will now award college credit to students earning an E grade or above. This policy change gives Cambridge International AS & A Level courses credit parity with other advanced courses offered to students.

"The recent decision to enable high school students in South Carolina to receive college credit through Cambridge International AS & A Level examinations expands students' access to college opportunities and creates a path for students to shape their future here in our state," said Dr. John Lane, South Carolina Commission on Higher Education. "We believe that as a student-centered program, the Cambridge curriculum will further help the state of South Carolina prepare students for success and achievement upon graduation."

The decision will be welcomed by Cambridge schools and students in South Carolina, as well as students taking Cambridge International AS & A Level courses and exams across the US and world. Jason A. Holt, Ed.D., principal of Aiken High School said: "Aiken County Public Schools now have 161 students enrolled in the Cambridge International program. These students now have the ability to graduate with credit opportunities that they can use here in South Carolina.. The decision to allow credit for Cambridge Advanced exams not only saves students money on tuition, but drives students to stay in South Carolina to build our communities and businesses here."

Each year, nearly 1 million students study in Cambridge programs worldwide, making more than 2 million exam entries. First introduced in the U.S. in 1995, the Cambridge International program has grown rapidly in popularity. Over the past decade, Cambridge Advanced exams in the U.S. have grown by over 200%. More Cambridge Advanced coursework and exams are now taken in the US than in any other country, and Cambridge International partners with schools across 35 states and the District of Columbia.

Cambridge International AS & A Levels are part of an internationally benchmarked program that allows students to earn college-level credit in high school. Cambridge International uniquely provides an instructional system across four stages (Primary through Advanced) aligning rigorous curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment for all students in grades K-12. More than 700 U.S. colleges and universities, including all public South Carolina institutions, all the Ivy League institutions, Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT ), Duke University , New York University , University of Washington, and University of Virginia now accept Cambridge exams for credit and placement.

"The decision made by the South Carolina State Commission on Higher Education has given all Cambridge high school students a pathway to earn college credits early and a chance to succeed in their college and career," said Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North America. "The Cambridge curriculum is producing well-rounded students that are prepared for South Carolina public institutions. Students are challenged and engaged across achievement levels, and Cambridge assessments and supports are designed to be accessible for all students."

