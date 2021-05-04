Students Can Travel 'Anywhere' They Want to Go With Huntington Learning Center's 2021 Summer Reading Adventure

ORADELL, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Learning Center, the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider, announced the launch of its annual Reading Adventure titled "Anywhere You Want to Go!" beginning this week and running through August. The Reading Adventure program is designed to keep kids engaged in reading during the summer months to avoid the potential effects of the "Summer Slide" while sparking their imaginations to travel far and wide.

Huntington Learning Center

Reading Adventure takes place from May through August via participating Huntington Learning Centers nationwide and everyone is welcome to participate whether or not they are a current Huntington student. This year, Huntington is excited to share its suggested reading list and local centers can partner with schools and libraries to ignite a love of reading adventure.

"Huntington's Reading Adventure is our way of keeping students on track with grade-level reading skills during the summer months. After a challenging academic year that saw an increased risk of learning loss due to the global pandemic, we believe it's more important than ever to keep kids engaged in learning through the summer months. It's also important to make it fun," said Anne Huntington Sharma, President of Huntington Learning Center. "Our Reading Adventure program is aimed at supporting skills as well as helping students develop a love for reading."

The Reading Adventure theme "Anywhere You Want to Go!" guides children to unlock limitless imagination, travel back in time or to distant lands, learn about real or fictional characters, and have some fun.

Students can enjoy filling their passports with titles from Huntington's recommended reading lists in addition to books individual school districts and libraries are promoting this summer.

Readers also have the chance to win a gift card each week simply by following #HuntingtonReadingAdventure on social media and posting a quick recap of the book they're reading. Each post will be entered into a random drawing on Friday of each week and a winner will receive the prize.

To join the Reading Adventure, visit https://huntingtonhelps.com/reading-adventure to receive a summer passport.

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible.

