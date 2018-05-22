Students Design Auto Interiors of Tomorrow, Best Designs Picked by Automakers and Winning Concepts to be Displayed at the WardsAuto Interiors Conference May 30

The transportation design students at the College for Creative Studies were tasked with designing vehicle interiors that use advanced technology to keep people involved in the driving experience. It's a timely challenge for automakers. As advanced driver-assist systems could soon turn cars and trucks into appliances on wheels this could cause bored passengers to zone out with their phones or watch movies to pass the travel time. The students will share their innovations on how to make transportation more entertaining and enjoyable, while keeping drivers and passengers interacting with their vehicles.

The students presented their concepts which include seats that pivot from race to "chill" mode, pet-friendly interior spaces, and other outside-the-box ideas, to a panel of judges who work in design at major automakers. Winners were selected, and their work will be shown at the WardsAuto Interiors Conference on May 30 at Detroit's Cobo Center.

The Interiors Conference will also host vehicle and supplier exhibits, as well as an awards ceremony for the annual Wards 10 Best Interiors winning design teams. Plus, attendees will choose from nine "deep-dive" panel discussions, each focused on specific aspects of the vehicle interior: from autonomous features to advanced safety systems to material innovations.





A limited number of seats remain available, and individual session seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Exhibit space is also available for suppliers of interior technologies and materials to display their products. Registration, exhibit and additional information is available at http://www.AutoInteriors.com.

