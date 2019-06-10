Students' foodservice demands grow both on and off campus, Technomic finds in 2019 College & University Consumer Trend Report

CHICAGO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivery, technology and health trends are changing the foodservice landscape and younger generations are leading this charge. Technomic's 2019 College & University Consumer Trend Report explores this segment in depth, providing actionable recommendations for operators and suppliers to get ahead of the challenges and competition.

"Students have high expectations from their foodservice experiences both on and off campus. Delivery, convenience and menu innovation are all top priorities for college and university students," explains Anne Mills, senior manager of consumer insights at Technomic. "On top of this, they will choose companies that support causes they care about such as reducing waste or employee pay. These expectations are a lot for operators to think about but important to address in order to stay competitive."

Key takeaways from the report include:

33% of students are satisfied with their school's foodservice facilities

69% of students eat off-campus at least once a week

45% of students say it's important that their school is transparent about how ingredients are sourced

Compiling findings from 1,400 consumer responses, the comprehensive 2019 College & University Consumer Trend Report helps foodservice operators and suppliers better understand student attitudes and preferences toward on- and off-campus dining to stay ahead of the trends and identify opportunity areas.

