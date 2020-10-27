Students for Fair Admissions Files Motion to Intervene as Plaintiff-Intervenor in United States v. Yale University

The Justice Department's lawsuit against Yale alleges that, for decades, the school discriminated against white and Asian-American applicants on the basis of race and ethnicity. DOJ's lawsuit is the result of a multi-year investigation into allegations brought by Asian-American advocacy organizations.

In its Memorandum of Law in Support of Motion to Intervene, SFFA highlights that some of its members have been rejected by Yale and other members soon will be applying to Yale. Therefore, SFFA is entitled to intervention as of right and, alternatively, permissive intervention.

SFFA raises six claims against Yale: (1) intentional discrimination, (2) racial balancing, (3) using race as more than a mere "plus factor," (4) using race for more than filling the "last few" seats in an entering class, (5) failing to use race-neutral alternatives, and (6) unlawfully using race as a factor in admissions. Importantly, SFFA seeks to forbid Yale from using race as a factor in all future admissions decisions.

Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) president, Edward Blum, said "We look forward to joining this ongoing litigation on behalf of our members who have been denied admission to Yale, and the students who will be applying to Yale in the coming years."

Blum added, "Much like SFFA uncovered in our lawsuit against Harvard, we assert that Yale discriminates against Asian-American and white applicants at 'virtually every step of its admissions process.'"

Blum concluded, "It is important that this lawsuit continues to be vigorously litigated through the courts during the coming months and years. Using race and ethnicity in college admissions decisions is unfair, unconstitutional and is fraying the social fabric that holds our nation together."

