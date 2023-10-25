STUDENTS FROM THREE 100 BLACK MEN CHAPTERS REPRESENT THE ORGANIZATION AT PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS EVENT

Winning Competitors from "The Investment Challenge" Spend Three Days in New York City

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Madison, WI, Grenada, MS and Los Angeles, CA chapters of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. have a reason for being proud today of a select group of mentees. Each sent a team of students that placed first, second or third in the organization wide-competition called The Investment Challenge, hosted by Wells Fargo, in June.  

This morning Wells Fargo rewarded all three teams by flying them to New York city for three days of memory making experiences. At noon, they had lunch and a Q&A session with the chair of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc., Milton Jones, Jr. And other key 100 Black Men of America, Inc. Board members.

"We firmly believe that nurturing a strong financial educational environment for the youth we serve is important. We do that through our work and with organizations that are in sync with our vision  This gives our young people a better chance to lead successful and prosperous lives," Jones said.

Tonight, the young representatives from the 100 Black Men, will attend an awards ceremony hosted by the SIFMA (Security Industry and Financial Markets Association) Foundation. SIFMA distributes "The Stock Market Game™" which the students of other chapters have played the game in a semester, and then commentated in a competition in June. SIFMA's dinner and awards program honors two giants in the financial industry. Lester Owens, the Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Operations for Wells Fargo & Company receives the organization's Industry Champion award. The Education Champion recognition goes to Ronald Kruszewski, the Chairman of the Board and CEO for the Stifel Financial Corporation.

However, the awards ceremony does not end the learning experiences for the students from Mississippi, Wisconsin and California. On Thursday, they will join the 100's chair Jones, their mentors and representatives from SIFMA & Wells Fargo for the ringing of the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, October 26th at 9:30 a.m.  Wells Fargo will continue their once-in-a-lifetime experiences by giving them a tour of Hudson Yards in New York City and a career experience with Wells Fargo executives.  The evening ends with the students attending a Broadway show.

To learn about the programmatic initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and locate a chapter of mentors working in your community visit https://100blackmen.org/.

ABOUT THE 100 BLACK MEN OF AMERICA, INC.
The 100 Black Men of America is the world's largest volunteer network of Black men focused on mentoring minority youth. The national organization, began with nine chapters in 1986. The first chapter was founded in New York City in 1963. The 100 Black Men of America is as a national alliance of leading African American men in business, public affairs and government. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for African Americans, with a specific focus on African American youth. The first men to lead the organization were visionaries such as  former New. York City Mayor David Dinkins, Robert Mangum, Dr. William Hayling, Nathaniel Goldston III, Livingston Wingate, Andrew Hatcher, and baseball sports legend, Jackie Robinson. Since its inception, the organization has grown to more than 5,000 members, with 103 chapters that impact more than  125,000 underserved and underrepresented minority youth every year. Visit www.100blackmen.org for more information on the programs and initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and their global network of chapters.

