Students Gain Real-World Experience at Grange Insurance Through Award-Winning Internship Development Program

For the third consecutive year, the industry-leading program earns RISE Elite 50 recognition

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- College students gain hands-on experience, build professional skills and connect with leaders at Grange Insurance Company through its Internship Development Program, recently recognized for the third consecutive year by Rising Insurance Star Executives (RISE) . As one of the Elite 50 Internship Programs in the U.S., the program demonstrates the company's dedication to providing meaningful, real-world experiences that prepare interns for professional success.

2025 Summer Internship Class at Grange Insurance

Over the past decade, Grange's Internship Development Program has provided opportunities for students from a variety of universities, including Central State University, Ohio Dominican University, Ohio State University and Otterbein University.

Program Highlights

Each summer, interns have the opportunity to:

Work on projects across multiple departments, including underwriting; claims; finance; human resources; sales and marketing; product; actuarial; inclusive culture and community impact; operational excellence; data quality and governance

Learn about the insurance industry and how the business operates

Receive ongoing coaching and guidance from mentors, leadership and HR partners

Participate in networking events and volunteer activities

Complete a capstone project that allows them to apply their skills in real-world scenarios that contribute meaningfully to the company

"Our Internship Development Program is designed for students to build meaningful relationships and receive training and mentoring from leaders across our company. We take great pride in the success of our program and our commitment to helping college students develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed after graduation," said Grange Insurance SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer Damon Porter. "Being recognized among the best in the insurance industry is a reflection of the core values and culture that make Grange a great workplace."

The Internship Development Program emphasizes skill building and exposure to the culture, values and leadership practices that define Grange, a Top Workplaces award winner . Interns gain insight into insurance career pathways and develop a network that supports their growth during and after the internship.

Apply for 2026 Opportunities

Students interested in building skills, gaining hands-on experience and connecting with insurance industry leaders can learn more and apply for the 2026 summer internship program when applications open in early 2026 at grangeinsurance.com/careers .

About Grange Insurance

Grange Insurance Company, with $3.4 billion in assets and more than $1.59 billion in annual revenue, is an insurance provider based in Columbus, Ohio. Through its network of independent agents, Grange offers auto, home and business insurance protection. Established in 1935, the Grange Insurance Company and its affiliate Integrity Insurance Company serve policyholders in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. Learn more about Grange Insurance .

Media Contacts:

Amy Nichols

AVP, Brand and Corporate Communications

[email protected] • (614) 445-2682

Maggie Haddock

Public Relations Consultant

[email protected] • (414) 839-1941

SOURCE Grange Insurance