Students graduating with a Rutgers MBA benefit from robust New Jersey job market

News provided by

Rutgers Business School-Newark and New Brunswick

22 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

Top industries for MBAs in New Jersey include life sciences, technology, manufacturing, financial services, logistics, healthcare, film and media, clean energy, and food and beverage.

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a booming economy in the state of New Jersey and the close proximity to New York City, Rutgers Business School  MBA graduates are taking advantage of a robust job market.

Most Rutgers Full-Time MBA  graduates find a job in New Jersey in part because it has experienced some of the fastest job growth of any state in the Northeast. The Garden State is also home to 13 companies on the Fortune 500 list.

Continue Reading
New Jersey’s strong economy is one of three prongs helping Rutgers Business School MBA students succeed. The program also provides students with the tools to capitalize on job opportunities with a top-notch career management office and a curriculum that concentrates on the functional specialties companies want, such as supply chain management, marketing, and finance. “Those are the three pillars that help make our MBA students attractive to companies,” Vera said.
New Jersey’s strong economy is one of three prongs helping Rutgers Business School MBA students succeed. The program also provides students with the tools to capitalize on job opportunities with a top-notch career management office and a curriculum that concentrates on the functional specialties companies want, such as supply chain management, marketing, and finance. “Those are the three pillars that help make our MBA students attractive to companies,” Vera said.

"The unsung hero is the New Jersey economy," said Dean Vera, assistant dean and director, MBA Office of Career Management  at Rutgers Business School. "If you want a job in this region, with easy access to New York City, the greatest city in the world, New Jersey has a very strong economy, with a lot of industries and a lot of depth in those industries."

Learn more about the Rutgers MBA Program and the opportunities it offers. Attend a Graduate Open House on Saturday, March 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., at Rutgers Business School-Newark.

Sandwiched between New York City and Philadelphia, New Jersey also offers easy access to both cities for those seeking job opportunities beyond the Garden State. Top industries in New Jersey include life sciences, technology, manufacturing, financial services, logistics, healthcare, clean energy, film and media, and food and beverage [See Rutgers MBA employment outcomes] .

Aditya Dharankar knows well the power of New Jersey's economy, having landed a job at Dell Technologies as a senior advisor in large order planning. He graduated from Mumbai University in 2010 with a bachelor's degree in computer engineering and then worked as a software engineer at IT services and consulting companies in India for nearly a decade. When it came time for graduate school, Dharankar chose New Jersey, and Rutgers specifically. He earned a Rutgers MBA with a concentration in supply chain management  in May 2023.

"I have always been passionate about technology and my previous role as a software engineer helped me build the foundation to chase my passion as my career," he said. "After spending around nine years in software development, it was time for me to pivot to the business aspect of technologies, which has been my core interest of making people's lives easier using technology."

"Rutgers MBA provided me the platform to progress my dream and understand not just how technology supports business but also vice versa," he said. "This acted as a game changer which helped me obtain my current role with Dell and continue working into something that I am passionate about."

Dharankar also noted the diversity of his MBA cohort. "It helped me understand the views of individuals from various backgrounds and experiences," he said. "This, I believe, was the icing on the cake of the overall MBA experience."

New Jersey's strong economy can result in another benefit: strong salaries.

"We have people who double their salary quite often," Vera said. The median starting base salary after graduation (in 2022) for full-time Rutgers MBA students was $113,500 according to Vera.

Rutgers also had an impressive showing in the Financial Times 2022 MBA ranking , which showed Rutgers Full-Time MBA graduates achieved a 166 percent salary increase three years after graduation compared to their pre-MBA salary. This trend continued in the 2024 Financial Times ranking  that showed Rutgers MBA graduates averaging a 147 percent salary increase. The high return on investment graduates achieve in their careers is one of the significant strengths of Rutgers Business School.

A 2005 graduate of Rutgers' MBA program, Rohit Sood earned two degrees in New York, a bachelor's in computer science and applied mathematics at SUNY Stony Brook and a master's in telecommunications from Pace University.

But New Jersey, with its strong economy and top companies, was where Sood wanted to pursue his MBA. While completing the program at Rutgers, Sood had a 9-month internship at Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson company, learning about the cross-functional nature of running a device company and gaining an appreciation for the industry. That internship at one of New Jersey's top companies propelled Sood's career. He is now executive vice president, EVERSANA Complete Commercialization, at EVERSANA.

"The Rutgers Business School MBA allowed me to succeed in my various roles by nurturing the foundational skills and tools to analyze and solve business problems, building a network and as a result mentors who have guided me to where I am today, and fostering a mindset of continuous learning," said Sood, whose MBA degree had a focus in pharmaceutical management , finance  and marketing .

New Jersey's strong economy is one of three prongs helping Rutgers Business School MBA students succeed. The MBA program also provides the tools to capitalize on the plentiful job opportunities with a top-notch career management department and a curriculum that concentrates on the functional specialties that companies want, such as supply chain management, marketing, and finance. "Those are the three pillars that help make our MBA students attractive to companies," Vera said. "Each one helps and supports the others."

SOURCE Rutgers Business School-Newark and New Brunswick

Also from this source

Professor's expertise in emerging technologies like AI and Chat GPT gives Rutgers Business School students an advantage

Professor's expertise in emerging technologies like AI and Chat GPT gives Rutgers Business School students an advantage

Professor Hussein Issa doesn't rely on textbooks. Instead he brings his expertise in emerging technologies to the accounting classes he teaches at...
NBA vice president and Rutgers Executive MBA student continues to find ways to grow his career

NBA vice president and Rutgers Executive MBA student continues to find ways to grow his career

If only the rafters of the Meadowlands Arena (formerly Continental Arena) could talk, what stories they would tell. Home to New Jersey's professional ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.