Students in Florida Overcome the Challenges of the Pandemic to Receive Cambridge International Qualifications

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International, the world's largest provider of international education programs, announced last week the results of its June 2021 exam series. Florida teachers and students in the Cambridge program showed tremendous resilience and hard work this year to overcome the many challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure students' education could progress.

The University of Cambridge is ranked among the top 10 universities worldwide, and its Cambridge program is an internationally benchmarked K-12 educational system aligning curriculum, teaching and learning, and assessment. Cambridge Advanced (for AS and A Level) exams offer students across the country the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school. Florida students are particularly rewarded for their high academic achievement, not only earning college credit, but the opportunity to receive the Bright Futures scholarship program when they complete the Cambridge AICE Diploma. This scholarship is equal to 100% of tuition and applicable fees for four years of higher education.

"We are proud of our students who have challenged themselves to engage in rigorous curriculum. Lee County Schools continues to expand opportunities for all students to have open access for Cambridge AS & A Level courses and assessments." said Dr. Jeffrey Spiro, Chief Academic Officer.

In a recently published study , 90 percent of Cambridge students enrolled at Florida State University graduate within 4 years, compared to 78 percent of students who enrolled with no credit via advanced high school programs. Additionally, 73 percent of Cambridge students receiving college credit achieved an A grade in their subsequent course while 49 percent of all students earned an A.

"Congratulations to all our students on their results today. We recognize the hard work and resilience of students that has emerged from the pandemic in order to gain their qualifications." said Mark Cavone, Regional Director–North America of Cambridge International. "We were excited to see the enthusiasm from educators across the state to return to administering these important end-of-course exams in person, and their willingness to work together to do so safely and fairly. We are so pleased to see more Florida students demonstrating that they've developed the necessary skills to further their studies or start their careers."

Even during these challenging times, schools in Florida have worked to expand the opportunities of the Cambridge program for their students. In Florida, there was a 39% increase in the number of students who took Cambridge AS & A Level exams compared to exams taken in the pre-pandemic period of June 2019. This outpaces the rest of the country where there was a 36% increase in the number of AS & A Level exam entries made compared to pre-pandemic 2019. The total number of schools in Florida that work with Cambridge International has grown to 413 schools in 2021, an increase of 35 percent since 2019.

Each year, nearly 1 million students study in Cambridge programs worldwide, making more than 2 million exam entries. First introduced in the U.S. in 1995, the Cambridge International program has grown rapidly in popularity, now serving schools in 35 states and the District of Columbia. More Cambridge Advanced coursework and exams are now taken in the US than in any other country. Over 850 universities in the U.S., including all Ivy League colleges and many state systems, recognize the Cambridge Advanced program. Cambridge Advanced is also recognized by colleges and universities worldwide.

About Cambridge International

