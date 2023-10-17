Students in Hibbing High School's Industrial Technology Program Get Gift from Alum's Company

The donation from Northern Tool + Equipment will help hundreds of students for years to come

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment (NTE) is donating $5,000 worth of tools and equipment to founder Don Kotula's alma mater, Hibbing High School. The donation is part of NTE's Tools for the Trades™ program.

"I started my career in a scrap yard on the Iron Range selling hydraulics, and the business evolved into Northern Tool," said Don Kotula. "I've never forgotten my roots, and I'm thrilled to be able to give back to my alma mater. We hope this donation will help students find a love for the trades."

Northern Tool + Equipment founder Don Kotula with his sons, Wade and Ryan Kotula.

Tools for the Trades™ is designed to address the trade labor shortage by providing professional-grade tools to high school career and technical education (CTE) programs.

"These donations give students and instructors access to equipment used on job sites and can prepare the next generation of tradespeople," said NTE co-owners Ryan and Wade Kotula.

Hibbing High School has more than 1,000 students, and hundreds of students are enrolled in their Industrial Technology programs.

"This generous donation will help our CTE programs. Students in our welding and manufacturing classes will benefit from having new industry-standard tools and equipment," said Hibbing High School Principal Ranae Seykora.

