Students in Ireland Learn Healthy Decision-making through the Botvin LifeSkills Training Program

Botvin LifeSkills Training (LST) is an evidence-based program that prevents unhealthy behaviors in young people. LST is designed for whole-class in-school delivery, and concentrates on providing children with the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to make healthy choices. Participation in the LST program leads to the healthy development of self-esteem, emotional regulation, decision-making, communication, social skills, and ability to cope with stress.

LST sites in the UK include Belfast, London, Dublin, and Liverpool. Findings from studies across the UK show that LST is an effective early intervention program to prevent young people from engaging in risk-taking behaviors as well as supporting other healthy development. Year 1 findings from initial implementation illustrate that children improved their health knowledge by 86%, health attitudes by 70%, and life skills by 50%.

Teachers report the topics covered in LST—such as self-esteem, overcoming shyness, dealing with stress, and social skills—are not only relevant to the challenges facing their students but help to prepare them for the transition from primary to secondary school.

"LifeSkills is a brilliant resource to develop children's understanding of vital life skills and support them when making important decisions. It is a great program and should be made compulsory in primary schools," said one teacher.

"I was very impressed with the Barnardo's leadership and the team of more than 30 facilitators who have been teaching LST in Ireland," said Dr. Botvin. "However, the highlight of my trip was touring a school implementing LST in Southern Dublin where I talked to a 6th grade class about the challenges facing them in their everyday lives and watched as they demonstrated some of the skills they've learned in the program. It was a wonderful experience to meet these young people and hear directly from them how the program is changing their lives."

The 6th grade students eagerly talked about how LST had helped improve their self-esteem, make decisions, and manage stress.

"I learned how to calm myself down if I am stressed. I know lots of strategies to remain calm," said one student. Another added, "I learned how to be assertive when you don't want to do something. I can be confident when I say no."

The Barnardo's UK LifeSkills team hopes to increase the reach of the program across the UK and Ireland over the next few years in both the primary and secondary school settings. Barnardo's and Waltham Local Authority are working in partnership to reduce the levels of risk-taking behaviors in London. Children across 30 primary schools will receive the LST program with a goal of reaching 10,000 children.

Botvin LifeSkills Training (LST) is an evidence-based substance abuse and violence prevention program. LST has been extensively tested and proven to reduce tobacco, alcohol, and illicit drug use by as much as 80%. Long-term follow-up studies show that it produces prevention effects that are durable and long-lasting. Visit www.lifeskillstraining.com for more information.

