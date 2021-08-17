Students in North Carolina Overcome the Challenges of the Pandemic to Receive Cambridge International Qualifications

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International, the world's largest provider of international education programs, announced last week the results of its June 2021 exam series. North Carolina teachers and students in the Cambridge program have shown tremendous determination and resilience this year to overcome the many challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure students' education could progress.

"The Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools students have had to overcome many challenges brought on by the pandemic to receive their qualifications. We want to congratulate our students in showing resilience and pushing forward this past year through some of the most challenging times." said Dr. Matthew Hayes, Deputy Superintendent of Academics. "This program is creating a pathway for success in students' career and college endeavors. Their families and teachers can be incredibly proud of what they have achieved."

The University of Cambridge is ranked among the top 10 universities worldwide, and its Cambridge program is an internationally benchmarked K-12 educational system aligning curriculum, teaching and learning, and assessment. Cambridge Advanced (for AS and A Level) exams offer students across the country the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school. Students can earn college credit with the Cambridge program at all 4-year public North Carolina higher education institutions, as well as at many private institutions. Further, over 850 universities in the U.S., including all Ivy League colleges and many state systems, recognize the Cambridge Advanced program. Cambridge Advanced is also recognized by colleges and universities worldwide.

Even during these challenging times, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have worked to expand the opportunities of the Cambridge program for their students. This June, students were able to take the administered exams safely. These exams were graded by Cambridge International, as done in prior years. In NC, there was a 55% increase in the number of students who took Cambridge AS & A Level exams compared to exams taken in the pre-pandemic period of June 2019. This outpaces the rest of the country where there was on average a 36% increase in the number of AS & A Level exam entries made for June 2021 compared to pre-pandemic 2019.

"Congratulations to all our students as they receive their results. We are so proud of all students as they have shown incredible determination and hard work to receive their qualifications." said Mark Cavone, Regional Director–North America of Cambridge International. "We were excited to see the enthusiasm from educators across the state to return to administering these important end-of-course exams in person, and their willingness to work together to do so safely and fairly. We are so pleased to see more North Carolina students demonstrating that they've developed the necessary skills to further their studies or start their careers."

Each year, nearly 1 million students study in Cambridge programs worldwide, making more than 2 million exam entries. First introduced in the U.S. in 1995, the Cambridge International program has grown rapidly in popularity, now serving schools in 35 states and the District of Columbia. More Cambridge Advanced coursework and exams are now taken in the US than in any other country.

About Cambridge International

