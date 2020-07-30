Students in South Carolina, Washington and Colorado Take Top Honors in 30th Annual Christophers Poster Contest

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High school students from South Carolina, Washington and Colorado were named the three top prize winners in the 30th Annual Christophers Poster Contest for High School Students.

Nearly 500 entries were received this year, with posters that visually interpret the timeless theme, "You Can Make a Difference," which is a key message communicated by the Christophers, a non-profit organization. Founded in 1945, the group uses mass media to encourage all individuals to make a positive difference in the world, as expressed in the Christopher motto: "It's better to light one candle than to curse the darkness."

First prize was won by Imani Anaisce King, a senior at Southside Christian High School in Simpsonville, SC, whose personal photograph shows King leaning down to place a tender kiss on the bald head of her grinning grandfather, who suffers from Alzheimer's. The caption of her entry reads: "You Can Make a Difference…Fighting the Fight Against Alzheimer's with Love."

Second prize winner Margaret Schroeder, a senior at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo, Washington, created a unique digital poster in comic strip format, showing a candle lighting itself and then giving light to a smaller candle.

Holly McCollough, the third prize winner and a senior at D'Evelyn Jr./Sr. High School in Denver, CO, submitted a poster based on a photo she took of several giggling children piling on top of one of her friends. Written above and below this image are the words: "Is Life Weighing You Down? You Can Still Make A Difference: Smile!"

Students employed a wide range of media in their submissions, according to The Christophers' Director of Communications, Tony Rossi, and Sarah E. Holinski, the Youth Coordinator of the Christophers. They noted that "the far-reaching impact generated by one person performing one small but heartfelt act of generosity was epitomized to especially great effect in this year's contest."

Honorable Mentions went to Valentina Costarelli, a senior at Quartz Hill High School, Quartz Hill, CA; Jennifer Custis, a senior at James Madison High School in San Diego; Diana Jane, a junior at G.W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston; and Brooke Mangum at Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis.

"This year, we are more grateful than ever for every small act of kindness, conveyed in both word and deed by our winning poster entries," Rossi said. We offer our thanks to all the applicants who worked so hard on their artistic portrayals, and to the teachers who inspire them every day to "make a difference."

