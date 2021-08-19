Students in Washington Overcome the Challenges of the Pandemic to Receive Cambridge International Qualifications

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International, the world's largest provider of international education programs, announced last week the results of its June 2021 exam series. Washington students in the Cambridge program showed tremendous resilience and hard work this year to overcome the obstacles brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure students' education could progress.

The University of Cambridge is ranked among the top 10 universities worldwide, and its Cambridge program is an internationally benchmarked K-12 educational system aligning curriculum, teaching and learning, and assessment. Cambridge Advanced (for AS and A Level) exams offer students across the country the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school, including at all Washington public higher education institutions. Last year alone, by earning credit for their Cambridge exams, students and parents saved over $3 million dollars in college tuition for WA higher education institutions. Further, over 850 universities in the U.S., including all Ivy League colleges and many state systems, recognize the Cambridge Advanced program. Cambridge Advanced is also recognized by colleges and universities worldwide.

Currently, Tukwila School District, Morton School District, Bethel School District, Lake Washington School District, and Federal Way Public Schools, offer the Cambridge program. In 2021, all Cambridge schools in Washington were able to safely administer exams. These exams were graded by Cambridge International, as done in prior years. The resilience shown in Washington has ensured the opportunity for students to receive college credit.

"We congratulate all of our students on their results today. This past year was challenging, but we recognize the incredible work and commitment of our schools and their teachers in helping our students to achieve their qualifications," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director–North America of Cambridge International. "We were excited to see the enthusiasm from educators across the state to return to administering these important end-of-course exams in person, and their willingness to work together to do so safely and fairly. We are so pleased to see Washington students demonstrating that they've developed the necessary skills to further their studies or start their careers."

Each year, nearly 1 million students study in Cambridge programs worldwide, making more than 2 million exam entries. First introduced in the U.S. in 1995, the Cambridge International program has grown rapidly in popularity. More Cambridge Advanced coursework and exams are now taken in the US than in any other country, and Cambridge International partners with schools across 35 states and the District of Columbia.

About Cambridge International

Cambridge International prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of Cambridge Assessment, a department of the University of Cambridge. Our international qualifications are recognized by the world's best universities and employers, giving students a wide range of options in their education and career. As a not-for-profit organization, we devote our resources to delivering high-quality educational programs that can unlock learners' potential.

https://www.cambridgeinternational.org/usa/

SOURCE Cambridge International

Related Links

https://www.cambridgeinternational.org

