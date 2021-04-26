Students innovate in unprecedented times with 34th annual The Tech Challenge

"I never thought of engineering and technology as something I would ever do, but this experience made me realize I love building things and coming up with new solutions especially with friends," said Jordyn Rose, a middle school student whose team built a backpack that transforms into a bowling game.

More than 1,200 students participated in the main program this year along with thousands more who got a taste of engineering through mini-activities and other offerings. The Tech Challenge, a signature program of The Tech, invites teams of students in Grades 4–12 to use engineering design to solve a real-world problem. It reinforces 21st-century skills including creativity, problem-solving, teamwork, perseverance and learning from failure.

"The Tech Challenge participants impress us every year with their ingenuity and improved problem-solving and confidence. We are honored to help equip them with the skills they'll need to grow into tomorrow's leaders," said The Tech's President and CEO Katrina Stevens.

Awards will be announced Sunday, May 2, at 3 p.m. For more information, visit The Tech Challenge website.

Key supporters for The Tech Challenge program include presenting sponsor Zoom Video Communications with additional support from PwC Charitable Foundation, Arm, eBay, Barbara and Bill Heil, Intel, Seagate, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Accenture, Adobe, Amazon, Bank of America, EY, Ford Motor Company, Google, Lockheed Martin, Marvell, Mayfield, Park Habitat, Renesas, Synaptics, Xilinx.

