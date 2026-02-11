Students Lead California Effort as Billions in Federal Scholarship Funds Hang in the Balance

PANORAMA CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Students at St. Genevieve Parish Schools have launched one of California's most visible civic campaigns urging Governor Gavin Newsom to opt into the newly enacted Federal Tax Credit Scholarship Program, making scholarship dollars available to students in both public and private school settings.

Their Purple Postcard Campaign places young people at the forefront of California's push to participate.

The Federal Tax Credit Scholarship is historic: for the first time in American history, federal dollars will be available nationwide to expand educational opportunity.

Supporters note the program does not include a fixed statewide funding cap, meaning participation in a state as large as California could represent billions of dollars over time.

However, each state's governor must choose to opt in. If California does not, advocates warn those funds could instead flow to other states.

To date, 23 states have opted in, including Democratic Governor Jared Polis of Colorado, who called the program "a no-brainer," saying, "I'm not willing to leave free federal dollars for students on the table."

"We're students, but we understand what's at stake," said student leader Jolie Avelenda. "This is a real chance to open the door of opportunity for families across California — and we want our state to be among the first to step through."

More than 1,100 St. Genevieve students are mobilizing around 15,000 purple postcards, now being distributed to build awareness and encourage Californians to write directly to Governor Newsom. Students are urging other schools across California to join the effort.

The campaign culminates March 31 — César Chávez's birthday — when students plan to mail thousands of signed postcards, honoring Chávez's legacy of peaceful advocacy and social justice on behalf of working families.

Student leaders have already briefed dozens of principals and school presidents to help build a broader coalition before the March mailing.

St. Genevieve is partnering with Seton Hill University in Pennsylvania, offering participating students the opportunity to earn three college credits through their involvement.

Sister Erin Zubal, Chief of Staff at NETWORK, known for its "Nuns on the Bus" advocacy, has been working closely with St. Genevieve students as an advisor to their leadership efforts.

Education leaders have joined the effort, including Jorge Elorza, CEO of Democrats for Education Reform, and Samara Palko of the California Catholic Conference.

Democrats for Education Reform has cited recent California polling showing that 59% of voters favor opting in, including 76% of Black voters and 68% of Latino voters.

Video footage: https://youtu.be/ofRqlP2hieA

Contact

Dan Horn

(818) 894-6417

[email protected]

SOURCE St. Genevieve Parish Schools