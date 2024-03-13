Students Learn About Financial Literacy and Energy Efficiency Through SoCalGas' Junior Achievement Storefront that Showcases Clean Energy's Future

The storefront is modeled after SoCalGas' [H2] Innovation Experience and equips the next generation of leaders with knowledge of clean energy

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) today unveiled its newly revamped storefront at Junior Achievement of SoCal's (JASoCal) JA Finance Park, an interactive educational space of business storefronts that provides students with lessons on financial literacy. Located just outside Griffith Park, JA Finance Park hosts more than 15,000 visitors including students and volunteers each year. Drawing inspiration from SoCalGas' H2 Innovation Experience ([H2]IE) in Downey, Calif., SoCalGas' storefront provides practical experiences in personal finance, sustainability and career exploration in STEM fields. The utility has collaborated with the organization for over 23 years and has contributed more than $300,000 to help foster leadership skills in the next generation.

The revamped storefront is modeled after SoCalGas' [H2] Innovation Experience.

"This educational space is more than just an exhibit; it's a foundation for empowering young minds with practical life skills and a deeper understanding of energy efficiency," said Paul Goldstein, Vice President of Gas Transmission and Storage at SoCalGas and JASoCal Board Member. "SoCalGas employee volunteers help bring real-world financial and energy-efficient scenarios to life for students through a hands-on approach, nurturing future leaders by equipping them with vital skills. We're committed to inspiring a new generation to lead in sustainable energy through education and practical experiences."

The storefront features mock scenarios that enhance students' abilities to budget, manage expenses and make informed financial decisions. The space also emphasizes the importance of energy use in financial planning, teaching students about the benefits of energy-efficient practices and SoCalGas' customer assistance programs. By understanding how energy efficiency leads to savings, they gain practical insights into maintaining affordable living costs. Additional resources focus on advancements in energy technology with displays, like smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances, designed to inspire interest in STEM careers.

"We're honored to continue our partnership with SoCalGas and thrilled to unveil their updated storefront at JA Finance Park," said Dr. Les McCabe, President & CEO of JASoCal. "The storefronts are crucial to the immersive experience for students who are learning essential financial skills, like bill paying, but just as importantly, having a modern storefront that addresses the future of renewable energy and reflects energy-saving innovations in a home, will empower thousands of students each year to make responsible financial and environmental choices."

The storefront was remodeled to mirror the design of SoCalGas' [H2]IE, a clean hydrogen microgrid demonstration project that draws power from solar panels during the day and converts excess renewable energy into clean hydrogen to power the home at night. The [H2]IE could power up to 100 homes and highlights how microgrid technology can produce power locally and help create more sustainable communities. The project has been named a World-Changing Idea by Fast Company and was also awarded the U.S. Green Building Council of L.A.'s Sustainable Innovation Award.

As part of SoCalGas' ASPIRE 2045 sustainability goals, the utility aims to invest $50 million across five years to help drive positive change in diverse and underserved communities. By providing resources for higher education and career development, SoCalGas aspires to empower the communities it serves and help prepare young leaders for success. In line with these efforts, SoCalGas has awarded more than $3.5 million in scholarships to students through its scholarship programs since 2001.

To learn more about SoCalGas' Scholarship Programs, click here. For more on JA Finance Park, visit Junior Achievement of SoCal's website.

Media assets can be found here.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas aims to deliver affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to approximately 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. We believe gas delivered through our pipelines plays a key role in California's clean energy transition by supporting energy system reliability and resiliency and enabling integration of renewable resources.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy infrastructure company in America . In support of that mission, SoCalGas aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replace 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. RNG can be made from waste created by landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while working to keep bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy infrastructure company based in San Diego.

For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on X (formerly Twitter) (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook .

