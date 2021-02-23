Students Learn About Online Threats With the Free Hackers' Epoch: The Cybersecurity Card Game Download

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents and teachers concerned about online safety have a fun learning tool called the Hackers' Epoch: The Cybersecurity Card Game by Scruffy City Games that helps students understand online threats.

"Parents and teachers shouldn't think that cybersecurity is over their heads," said Scruffy City Games Creative Director D.C. Collins. "With our Hackers' Epoch tabletop card game, learning and teaching the concepts of cybersecurity to children or adults is easy as playing a card game."

There are eighteen system cards representing six different cybersecurity domains, each having a different color. Your goal is to collect and protect these system cards, while attempting to compromise or steal them from other players. The card names follow right in line with standard cyber terminology such as a Zero Day attacks. That's a real cyberattack that you can read about in the game's user manual. You also have firewall cards that protect you from certain types of attacks.

The game will help educators and parents teach kids the language of cybersecurity. After playing the game when they read a news article that mentions a backdoor, data breach, or an exploit, they'll be familiar with these terms.

The card game fits right into most high school curriculums and is a STEM.org authenticated educational product. The organization certifies products are an effective education tool to help kids learn science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Since Hackers' Epoch is a tabletop card game, it has many learning advantages over computer games. The tactile experience of touching cards adds to their learning experience compared to just looking at a screen. It also stimulates face-to-face conversations.

Collins is a U.S. Navy Reserve information professional officer focusing on cybersecurity and holds a Master of Computer Engineering degree from the University of Tennessee. He believes that everyone should have a better grasp of the principles of cybersecurity.

That's why he's offering a free download of the entire game with user manual for anyone to print and play.

Teachers can incorporate it into their lesson to help kids learn the concepts of cybersecurity. Even though the box says it's for players over the age of 12, Collins found younger kids can also play. No prior knowledge of cybersecurity or computers is required.

Collins' nine-year-old son has been learning a lot of cybersecurity terminology just by testing and playing the game with his father.

"He didn't have any extra studying. He just picked it up. It's a straightforward 'my card is better than your card' kind of game. If children have the ability to strategize, and they can read to learn terminology, they can play," said Collins.

The game also helps adults looking for a career in the field, and can contribute to preparing them for a job interview.

Hackers' Epoch is easy to learn and addictive to play for two to three players. It's a strategy game. The images on the cards were created by Luke Edwards and are kid-friendly, without any gore, sexuality or violence.

If you're trying to attack with a purple card, for example, then you need a purple firewall card to protect yourself and stop the attack. Owning a purple system card can also provide protection. The game will appeal to anyone interested in learning more about cybersecurity.

Increasingly kids are hearing more about cybersecurity lately with the hacking of various social media and video chat platforms. It's being brought up with their friends and in the classroom. There's a lot of interest in the idea of hacking, which has caught the attention of kids and adults from all walks of life.

In the end, it's all about cybersecurity. With the release of the new Matrix movie later this year, cybersecurity will be on forefront of everyone's mind.

"We will be depending on our kids to defend us from cyber threats in the future and they need to learn about it. Hackers' Epoch: The Cybersecurity Card Game can help kids and adults understand how it all works," said Collins.

Hackers' Epoch can be bought on Amazon, Walmart or EBay for $19.99 but there are discounts up to 40 percent for schools that buy in volume.

For further information or to schedule an interview, contact D.C. Collins at (865) 245-0113 or [email protected].

