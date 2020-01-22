Students, Legislators, Gov. Holcomb to Gather for Celebratory School Choice Week Breakfast

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Eric Holcomb will join state legislators and students for a breakfast celebrating Indiana's K-12 educational choices on Wednesday, Jan. 29. One of Indiana's most prominent events during School Choice Week, the Quality Education Celebration will take place 7:30-9 a.m. at the Conrad Hotel.

Besides giving policymakers, parents, and students a unique opportunity to discuss how educational choice has impacted them, the breakfast will reveal the winning submissions to a school choice video contest hosted by the Institute of Quality Education. The winning videos will be shared at the event and student winners in attendance will be honored.

At 8:15 a.m., Gov. Holcomb will present the official Indiana School Choice Week proclamation and deliver remarks on the state of education in Indiana. Attendees will enjoy a photo opportunity with the governor following his speech.

The Quality Education Celebration breakfast is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We look forward to our Quality Education Celebration each year during National School Choice Week as it brings together state lawmakers, students, parents and educators from all over Indiana and all types of schools to hear firsthand the positive impact that Indiana's robust and diverse school choice environment is having on tens of thousands of Hoosier students," said Betsy Wiley, president of Institute for Quality Education. "Today, we share directly with policymakers the importance of strengthening our educational choice policies and programs."

The legislative breakfast is organized by the Institute for Quality Education, an organization that seeks to improve the quality of education for all Indiana students.

The Conrad Hotel is located at 50 W. Washington St.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/indiana.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

