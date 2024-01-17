Students' Lemonade Stand Fundraiser Sets Ambitious Goal of Raising $14,500 for Children's Hospital

News provided by

National School Choice Week

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

LUMIN Opportunity Day to celebrate entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and school choice

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Students at seven schools are joining forces next week for a lemonade stand fundraiser with a big goal: collectively raising $14,500 for children with cancer. The annual student-led campaign, which is planned to coincide with National School Choice Week, is an impressive celebration of unity, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy in the community.

LUMIN Lemonade Day 2024 will take place Tuesday, Jan. 23, when student ambassadors across LUMIN Network's seven campuses will open their eco-friendly lemonade stands, inviting the broader student body, families, staff, and the community to enjoy refreshments and guided tours of the schools. These stands represent months of hard work and student partnership with local artisans and businesses, who assist students in preparing their lemonade stands.

Just how many cups of lemonade will be sold? The grand tally will be revealed at the follow-up LUMIN Opportunity Day on Thursday, Jan. 25 at Discovery World Science and Technology Museum. From 4-8 p.m., the network will showcase student and staff-led exhibits, celebrate the accomplishments of LUMIN scholars, and reveal how much lemonade was sold, with all proceeds going towards a charitable donation to the Children's Hospital.

LUMIN Opportunity Day on Jan. 25 is open to the press and public.

While lemonade may seem like a cool refreshment for chilly January, event planners say students spread warmth and hope with every cup sold. Over the past two years, the dedication and creativity of LUMIN students and staff has raised nearly $20,000.

Both Lemonade Day and Opportunity Day are planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. More than 500 of these celebrations will take place in the Badger State.

"At our lemonade stand, we blend entrepreneurship and service, giving our scholars the sweet taste of learning while supporting a cause close to their hearts," said La'Ketta D. Caldwell, Director of Opportunity Academy at LUMIN Schools. "The passion of our teachers and scholars shines through each cup, reminding us that our project isn't just about kids selling lemonade; it's about #KidssavingKids and nurturing a spirit of compassion and serving others."

LUMIN Schools is a network of private Christian schools.

Discovery World Science and Technology Museum is located at 500 N. Harbor Drive. Attendees should head to the The Pilot House of Discovery World for the Opportunity Day event.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

