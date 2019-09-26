Students, researchers, and future-ready global leaders are at the core of McGill University's $2-billion fundraising campaign

Campaign will mobilize thousands of alumni and donors around the world in support of McGill's mission of teaching, research and service to society

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - McGill University today unveiled a $2-billion fundraising campaign designed to propel McGill into its third century by boosting resources for financial aid and scholarships, equipping students with the skills they need to become "future-ready" global leaders, and supporting research and innovation in some of the most pressing societal challenges.

Made by McGill: the Campaign for Our Third Century is the most ambitious fundraising drive in McGill's history. It comes as the University prepares to mark its 200th anniversary in 2021.

"McGill is moving into its third century against a worldwide backdrop of major social, environmental and technological change," said Principal and Vice-Chancellor Suzanne Fortier. "This demands a profound redefinition of what a global university looks like in the 21st century: one that McGill is well positioned to lead with the support of our worldwide community of alumni, friends and donors."

Funds raised during the Campaign will be directed to four key areas:

$600 million towards increased funding for bursaries and scholarships and other means of student support.

towards increased funding for and and other means of student support. $250 million towards creating hands-on learning experiences for students through field study opportunities, academic exchanges, interdisciplinary research projects, and internships.

towards creating for students through field study opportunities, academic exchanges, interdisciplinary research projects, and internships. $750 million towards research, accelerating discovery and breakthroughs in strategic areas where McGill is poised to make the most significant contributions, including neuroscience, environmental sustainability, the social impacts of artificial intelligence and data science, and infection and human immune threats.

towards and in strategic areas where is poised to make the most significant contributions, including neuroscience, environmental sustainability, the social impacts of artificial intelligence and data science, and infection and human immune threats. $100 million towards increasing innovation across faculties through seed funding, training, and mentoring from graduates and industry partners.

In addition to these four campaign priorities, another $300 million will be earmarked for capital projects to provide new or expanded facilities for students, faculty and for research projects.

