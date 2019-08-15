Students Say Unclean Restrooms Impact Their Perception of School

The findings are part of the Healthy Hand Washing Survey conducted by Bradley Corporation . The research asked students across the country about their school restrooms and hand washing habits.

"The negative impact of poorly maintained school restrooms is clearly significant and spreads beyond the bathroom doors to the entire school," says Jon Dommisse, director of strategy and corporate development for Bradley Corp. "Female students are even more inclined to be negatively influenced by run-down school restrooms."

The state of a school restroom likely factors into a student's decision on whether or not to visit the restroom. While most (81%) use their school restroom on a daily basis, 19% claim to never frequent it. They avoid the facilities in part because they're dirty, smelly or have broken or old toilets, sinks and doors.

Outside of schools, restroom conditions in public businesses also influence high school students' perceptions and preferences. Most students (62%) have frequented a particular business based on its cleaner, well-maintained restrooms. Similarly, 64% of adults show preferential treatment for businesses with pleasant restrooms.

Privacy Tops Student Wish List

Students do have suggestions for school restroom improvements. Their number one request is more privacy. They'd like taller stall doors and want gaps between the stall panels eliminated. Their second wish is for cleaner facilities followed by more air fresheners. When asked what bothers them the most about school restrooms, foul odors top the list.

If students do encounter an unclean or unpleasant restroom, they usually skip their trip. More than half say they leave without using the restroom and 39% try to avoid using that restroom in the future. Just 20% take action to address the situation by notifying a teacher or school management.

In contrast, the Healthy Hand Washing Survey found that when adults are faced with an unpleasant restroom, their first course of action is to alert management (43%). Just 26% of adults choose to exit without using the facilities as opposed to the 52% of students who do so.

Student Hand Washing Habits Need Improvement

A troubling finding is the fact that only 60% of students say they always wash their hands before leaving the school restroom. Their reasons for not washing include: no soap or paper towels; not enough time between classes; and the sinks weren't working or were unclean.

And, even though most schools don't post hand washing reminders, they might consider it. 57% of students say they'd be more likely to wash if there was a sign in the restroom.

Germs in school restrooms are another hot topic. Students believe the germiest surfaces are toilet flushers, the floor around the toilet and stall door handles. Students back up their beliefs with actions – 46% operate the toilet flusher with their foot in order reduce their contact with germs and 33% use a paper towel to open the door. Females are significantly more likely to use these germ-avoidance strategies in restrooms.

The Healthy Hand Washing Survey by Bradley Corp. was conducted online Jan. 3-8, 2019 and queried 630 American students enrolled in 9th – 12th grade. Participants were from around the country and were fairly evenly split between males and females (49 and 51 percent).

Bradley is a leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing fixtures, washroom accessories, restroom partitions, emergency fixtures and solid plastic lockers.

For more information, visit www.bradleycorp.com/handwashing.

For over 95 years, Bradley has created the most complete and advanced commercial washrooms and comprehensive solutions that make industrial environments safe. Bradley is the industry's leading source for multi-function hand washing and drying fixtures, accessories, partitions, solid plastic lockers, as well as emergency safety fixtures and electric tankless heaters for industrial applications. Headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wis., USA, Bradley serves commercial, institutional and industrial building markets worldwide. For more information visit https://www.bradleycorp.com.

SOURCE Bradley Corporation

Related Links

https://www.bradleycorp.com

