Students Set to Develop Ideas for Improved Access to Green Space

News provided by

Otis Worldwide Corporation

05 Sep, 2023, 08:02 ET

Otis' Made to Move Communities™ global competition brings much-needed attention to the health and wellbeing benefits of open spaces.

FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In many communities around the globe, green and recreational spaces – critical for global public health and sustainability – remain inaccessible. In the fourth year of the Made to Move Communities competition, Otis (NYSE: OTIS) volunteers will mentor hundreds of students across 18 countries and territories to help break down physical, geographic, and socioeconomic barriers residents face today in finding suitable and sustainable green spaces.

Continue Reading
Students from 18 countries and territories will participate in the fourth year of the Made to Move Communities competition from Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS). They will be tasked with finding mobility solutions that help break down physical, geographic, and socioeconomic barriers residents face today in finding suitable and sustainable green spaces.
Students from 18 countries and territories will participate in the fourth year of the Made to Move Communities competition from Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS). They will be tasked with finding mobility solutions that help break down physical, geographic, and socioeconomic barriers residents face today in finding suitable and sustainable green spaces.

In this era of urbanization, with more than 50% of the world's population living in cities and that number expected to grow to nearly 70% by 2050, there's urgency to preserve and provide green spaces for the benefit of all residents' health and well-being. This is the focus of the latest Otis' Made to Move Communities program, which brings together local students and Otis volunteer mentors to encourage creative thinking and problem-solving based on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) methodology and skills to create mobility solutions for some of society's most urgent issues.

"Otis' role in creating a taller and faster world comes with an opportunity to help ensure everyone in urban spaces can connect and thrive," says Otis Vice President & Chief Communications Officer Randi Tanguay. "With the help and support of our colleagues, these bright young minds will design innovative solutions that improve access to green space which will enable local residents to reap the health and wellbeing benefits of these recreational spaces."

During an eight-week challenge, students will identify ways to safely enable access for all to nearby green spaces. Teams will then present their STEM-based proposals to a panel of Otis judges who will award varying levels of grants to advance STEM programming at the schools of participating teams.

Since 2020, this annual global student competition has engaged hundreds of Otis colleagues as mentors to over 500 students developing and presenting mobility solutions to some of society's most critical challenges. As part of this program, Otis has provided over $600,000 in total financial support to further STEM learning through grants awarded to each year's participating schools. Through their passion, skills, and coaching, Otis mentors also help students nurture a love of STEM learning and inspire the pursuit of related careers.

About Otis
Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedInInstagramFacebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact:
Justin Herndon
813-957-0255
Justin.Herndon@otis.com

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation

Also from this source

Otis CEO to Speak at Morgan Stanley Conference

Otis Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 per Share

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.