Students Taking AP® Courses with The Virtual High School (VHS, Inc.) Earn Higher Pass Rates on Exams

BOSTON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For over ten years, students taking Advanced Placement® courses with The Virtual High School (VHS, Inc.) have exceeded the national average passing grade on AP® exams. A score of 3 or higher is considered a "passing" grade for college credit at many universities. VHS has offered AP® courses online for the last 19 years and is well known for its rigorous and engaging curriculum.

The national pass rate the 2018 AP® English Literature and Composition exam was less than half (47 percent) while almost three-quarters (72 percent) of VHS students passed with a 3 or higher. Pass rates for the 2018 AP® Computer Science Principles exam were even more impressive - 96 percent of participating VHS students achieved passing scores on their AP® exams while the national average was 71 percent.

"Our high AP® exam pass rates are a reflection of the quality and dedication of our teachers, our rigorous curriculum, and our students' commitment to success," said Carol Ribeiro, President & CEO of VHS. "We are pleased to prepare students for college and help them gain college credit for courses they are taking while still in high school, and we are proud that so many of our students have exceeded the average national AP® exam pass rates year after year."

The 2018 AP® exams on which VHS students score higher than the national average include: AP® Art History, AP® Biology, AP® Computer Science Principles, AP® English Language and Composition, AP® English Literature and Composition, AP® Environmental Science, AP® European History, Government & Politics: U.S., AP® Human Geography, AP® Music Theory, AP® Physics C Mechanics, AP® Spanish Language and Culture and AP® World History.

VHS has seen consistent growth in enrollment in AP® courses over the past six years. Though STEM courses are notoriously predominantly male, over the past six years the number of female students grew to exceed the number of male students in several AP® STEM courses, including AP® Biology, AP® Chemistry, and AP® Environmental Science.

With access to 23 Advanced Placement® courses online through The Virtual High School, more students every year are taking advantage of the opportunity to get ahead in their education and earn college credit. In addition to a college-level understanding of the subject of their choice, by taking AP® courses online with VHS, students gain valuable time management and self-motivation skills that help them to be successful in college.

Registration for the 2019-2020 school year opened on May 9. Interested district administrators, parents and students can learn more by going to https://go.thevhs.org/getstarted2019.

