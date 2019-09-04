Students To Learn From Social Media-Like Classroom Content While Teachers Save Time And Money With Free, Turnkey, CTE-Aligned Curriculum

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find Your Grind (FYG), the modern-day self-discovery and career exploration platform, today launched its new 2019-2020 middle and high school curriculum and, for the first time, is making it available to all educators free of charge. By bringing today's real-world and alternative professions into the classroom via digital content, students will have attention-grabbing and up-to-date content that's as relevant as what they consume on social media. Teachers can download the full curricula for free at FindYourGrind.com and easily incorporate the state Career and Technical Education (CTE) aligned curriculum for the upcoming academic year.

New for the 2019-2020 school year, the FYG curriculum has been updated to feature more age-targeted content, with tracks focused on middle and high school that can be easily added into current lesson plans, an improved teacher dashboard, and additional content being added regularly. Moving away from the $399 for one year and up to $2,000 for a multiple year subscription-based model, FYG is saving teachers time and money for the upcoming school year because they want as many educators and students to think about the lifestyle they want to lead and help teachers prepare the next generation for the changing workforce.

"Debuting this expanded curriculum – and making it free – at last breaks the cost barrier of working within strict budgets, while giving educators cutting-edge, super-engaging resources that simply aren't otherwise available," said Elizabeth McCardle, Find Your Grind's Director of Curriculum. "There's a world of avant-garde career paths out there, from the Business of eSports to the Art of Tattooing. Using real people and real advice, this platform provides the necessary support and programming that teachers desperately need, while simultaneously helping students understand how to make a career out of their passion, and what to actually expect along the way."

The curricula are web-based, continuously updated and provides educators with uniquely relevant programming that helps students understand their strengths, weaknesses, and ambitions, and matches them with people and career opportunities of today. Teachers will appreciate well-vetted, pre-designed content including relevant career profiles, outlines, objectives, plans, handouts, and presentations that eliminates hours of planning and prep work. Programming is adaptable to every teacher's schedule, with pre-defined hour variations that maintain the integrity of the curriculum or, alternatively, allow focus on individual lessons.

Comprised of six progressive stages and over 120 engaging activities, FYG curriculum features more than 50 exclusive, in-depth video interviews with dozens of professionals, podcasts, and modern-day mentors who introduce students to a world of contemporary and unconventional careers. As well, the FYG Mobile App's gamified assessments, challenges, strategies, hacks, and advice provide youth an alternative channel to engage in real-life scenarios.

Partnered with Flipgrid, Microsoft's leading video discussion platform favored by millions of PreK to PhD educators, students and families, FYG has created content that will showcase relevant topics for the curricula as well as provide access to Flipgrid's robust discovery library.

The curriculum is supplemented by The Find Your Grind Podcast , a weekly series hosted by founders Nick Gross, Natasha Gross, Mike Smith and Luke "The Dingo" Trembath. Launched on July 15, every episode features entrepreneurs, cultural influencers, artists, musicians, mavericks, and misfits who speak about their personal journey, decisions that led to where they are today, and how they built their ideas from finding their grind.

"Today's students are consuming content on the go and educators are always looking for new ways to connect and engage with them. We believe our resources from our curriculum to our app and podcast will resonate with and help guide them," said Nick Gross, Find Your Grind's Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We're taking students down a path of self-discovery, exploration, and growth in order to understand and maximize their potential with guests who have careers they may aspire to learn more about or become."

Upcoming guests include Ikonick founder Mark Brazil, Social Media star Casey McPerry, VeniceBall founder Nick Ansom, Tygershark's Jimmy Furlano, and Tyler Murray. The podcast is available to stream on iOS, Android, Castbox and FindYourGrind.com.

To extend the experience, Find Your Grind has also created Find Your Grind University (FYGU), a music and tech festival hosted at 10 college campuses nationwide. Each event features a full day of live music, eSports, cutting edge technology, a speaker series and more. Open to all college students with a valid student ID, the festival is free and provides the opportunity to listen and engage with a wide range of influential professionals including performing artists and music industry executives. FYGU kicks off on Saturday, August 24th at the University of Colorado at Boulder. For the full lineup, please visit fygufest.com .

About FIND YOUR GRIND

Founded in 2017, Find Your Grind is a Los Angeles based self-discovery and career exploration platform that gives individuals a roadmap to discover who they are, where they're going, and the first steps to get there. Through its proprietary lifestyle assessments, free curriculum, modernized educational tools, and network of notable creators, entrepreneurs and young professionals who serve as digital mentors Find Your Grind challenges the next generation to identify their passions and design a career around them. For more information, download the free curriculum, to access the tools on the app or to listen to The Find Your Grind Podcast, please visit FindYourGrind.com .

