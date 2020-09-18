Students Urged to Begin Shaping the World They Will Inherit

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THE COALESCENCE WEBSITE has issued a challenge to college students, urging them to become activists in helping shape the future they will inherit.

Just as students find themselves undergoing a transition from academia and into the real world, society-at-large is also experiencing a transformational moment, with the outcome in both instances largely unknown. Adding to the uncertainty is the historically unique confluence of several troubling worldwide developments: climate change, a collapsing financial system, a deadly pandemic, social unrest, and political upheaval.

To put things in perspective, The Coalescence website has released a 3,500-word document (available in 19 languages) entitled "Moneyism – The Cancer Ravaging Earth and How to Defeat It." It offers a road map into the future in terms of a transition from moneyism to humanism. It also offers the opportunity to participate in shaping that future by way of the Whole Earth Design Project (WEDP).

Inspired by the great futurist R. Buckminster Fuller, the objective of the WEDP is to design, in cyberspace, an ecologically and environmentally sustainable economic system capable of providing every individual on the planet with all of life's essentials as a template for transforming the economic system in the real world. This will be a massive expert-guided and data-driven research and design project requiring a worldwide army of volunteers.

For students, especially those under quarantine during the pandemic, this offers a chance to provide their input. Accordingly, they are urged to study the Moneyism document and then join in a collaborative effort to transform the world in a way that works for the benefit of all humanity. That would be the most promising, fulfilling, and satisfying thing for a student to do. Those students who agree are invited to click on the link below and begin shaping their journey into the future.

Moneyism - The Cancer Ravaging Earth

The Coalescence Website

The Whole Earth Design Project

Meet R. Buckminster Fuller

The Book: The Coming Global Coalescence

Visit The Coalescence Instagram

Share

For information, contact us

Walter Szykitka

917-716-5104

[email protected]

SOURCE THE COALESCENCE WEBSITE