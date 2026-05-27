Studicata Expands Free Case Brief Experience with "Simplify," "Go Deep," and Embedded Videos

New learning modes + embedded video tools meet law students where they are.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Studicata today announces a major expansion of its free case brief experience on its website with the rollout of new "Go Deep" and "Simplify" learning modes, fully animated 60-second case explainer videos, and adaptive study tools designed to help law students engage with material based on their preferred level of detail and available time (see the Palsgraf v. Long Island Railroad animation and enhanced study features).

Studicata's new "Simplify" and "Go Deep" modes adapt to different learning styles, study preferences, and time constraints. Studicata's new "Case Snapshot" feature prioritizes streamlined review, faster comprehension, and layered engagement.

The updates build upon Studicata's library of more than 60,000 free AI-assisted case briefs reviewed by legal experts and designed to help law students prepare for class, cold calls, outlining, and exams with greater efficiency.

The expanded experience combines features that are rarely offered together within legal education platforms—particularly without a paywall.

The rollout also introduces "Case Snapshot," featuring a "1-Minute-Brief™" overview designed for students pressed on time who need a faster way to review essential takeaways.

New Case Brief Features Include:

"Go Deep" mode for expanded analysis, detailed Facts-section breakdowns, broader context, concurrences/dissents, and cold call preparation

"Simplify" mode integrated across every section of the brief for faster comprehension and streamlined review

Fully animated 60-second case explainer videos embedded directly into select briefs

Multimedia-enhanced study tools integrated throughout the platform

Searchable navigation by case name, subject, and subtopic

"We wanted to build case briefs that adapt to how students actually learn," said Joseph Wilson, co-founder of Studicata. "Sometimes students need a fast overview before class. Other times, they need deeper analysis for outlining, cold calls, or exams. These updates allow students to move between different levels of depth depending on what they need at the moment."

Studicata's platform evolution arrives amid broader conversations surrounding AI literacy and modern learning tools across higher education. Earlier this month, Wilson contributed commentary to Forbes on the importance of teaching students to use AI responsibly in educational settings.

For more information, please visit https://www.studicata.com/case-briefs.

About Studicata

Studicata is a video-first learning platform for law students and bar candidates. Backed by the team behind YouTube's largest law school channel, Studicata combines concise outlines and structured video curricula with the largest free U.S. law school case brief library to date. Its fast-growing community helps students move from confusion to comprehension—efficiently and affordably.

Media Contact:

Tré D. Brown, Media Strategist

TréDay PR & Bookings, LLC

[email protected] // (803) 200-1898

SOURCE Studicata