Studies by Aflac and Prudential Financial address the impact of paid leave in the workplace

COLUMBUS, Ga., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 3 out of 4 American workers say they experienced stress and anxiety while covering for a coworker on paid/extended leave,1 according to dual studies by Aflac Incorporated and Prudential Financial, Inc.

In addition, about half of workers say they experienced burnout when covering for an employee whose leave extended beyond nine weeks,1 according to the studies, one by Aflac focusing on how employees are impacted by a coworkers' leave, and another by Prudential, focusing on how employers are supporting workers who cover for employees on leave. The studies by the two companies, both leading providers of group life, absence, disability and supplemental health insurance in the U.S., were combined into a single presentation on Aug. 6 at the 2024 Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC) Annual Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

"As we continue to navigate the evolving landscape of paid leave in America, it's critical to understand the impact on those who remain at work and the challenges it can present to employers," said Bryon Bass, CEO of DMEC. "These studies highlight the importance of effective communication and recognition in support of employees who are using their bandwidth to maintain business continuity while their colleagues are on leave. By addressing these key areas, employers can ensure a healthier, more productive workforce."

Aflac and Prudential shared their key findings from studies with DMEC conference attendees and provided key data to illustrate how employers can support and recognize employees who cover for their coworkers who are on leave. According to the studies:

48% of employers have seen an increase in employee leaves in the past 12 months. 2

94% of employers report taking action to provide support to employees covering for coworkers on leave, 2 but only 74% of employees report their employers have taken any action. 1

73% of workers experienced stress and anxiety while covering for a coworker. 1

42% of workers experienced burnout when covering for a coworker whose leave period extended beyond 9 weeks.1

Kristin Tugman, Ph.D., and VP, Holistic Wellness, Health & Productivity for Prudential, said information from the studies will enable employers to define best practices and create efficiencies, including staffing models that preserve the well-being of the employees who are working hard to ensure business continuity.

"American workers put in long hours that can impact work-life balance and their own personal mental and physical well-being," Tugman said. "Employee perspectives have changed post-pandemic, and the new generation entering the workforce expects employers to value their health and well-being. This new perspective, coupled with the increase in employee leaves, will require employers to evaluate their work environment."

Jenny Merrithew, vice president, Marketplace Solutions at Aflac, said the coordinated studies will generate important dialogue to help employers and employees achieve a balance with managing work and time away effectively.

"As more states and employers embrace paid leave as a covered benefit and as a means to attract top talent, it becomes more essential that all parties gain a greater awareness of how it will impact the ecosystem in terms of bandwidth, costs and productivity," Merrithew said.

