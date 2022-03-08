Studies: Clear Passage® Medical Massage Has Been Replacing Some Invasive Surgeries

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blocked fallopian tubes are a major cause of female infertility, sending most women to surgery or in vitro fertilization (IVF). In a recent study, a treatment that feels like a deep massage opened blocked tubes in 61% of women; most of whom then conceived naturally. In a major study, the therapy (Clear Passage®) was shown to clear and often prevent bowel obstructions, which can be life-threatening.

Adhesions can form in the pelvis and abdomen whenever the body heals. They can create strong, glue-like straitjackets that can decrease function, cause pain or infertility. Physical therapist Belinda Wurn treats a patient using Clear Passage® therapy, a hands-on treatment showing success replacing some major surgeries

"It started as a mistake," says physical therapist Belinda Wurn. "We were treating a patient for pelvic pain due to internal scars called adhesions when she became pregnant. Then we learned she had been infertile for seven years due to blocked fallopian tubes. When the therapy worked on other infertile women, we decided to investigate."

When a published study showed the therapy opened tubes in 143 women, people with recurring bowel obstructions asked if the therapists could open larger tubes: intestines blocked by adhesions. In a recent controlled study, the therapy did just that – potentially saving some from invasive surgery or death.

"Bowel obstruction is life-threatening; and often requires emergency surgery." says Stanford Professor of Surgery Janey Pratt, MD, a study author. "Since surgery is also a major cause of adhesions, obstructions can recur. It's a big problem; surgery for intestinal obstruction is the second most common emergency surgery in the U.S.A. and carries a very high complication rate." (JAMA Surgery, 2016)

Wurn developed the hands-on therapy with her husband, massage therapist Larry Wurn, when she experienced debilitating pain from post-surgical adhesions in 1984. When doctors told her no cure existed for adhesions, the couple felt they had no choice but to develop a treatment on their own. Over the ensuing decades, they found the therapy was useful for other conditions related to adhesions.

Over 1,000 babies have been born to patients diagnosed infertile due to blocked tubes, endometriosis and other causes. Some women have reported two or more full-term pregnancies after therapy. While most had natural pregnancies, the therapy has also been shown to be a useful adjunct to IVF when used before embryo transfer.

Safety and effectiveness of the therapy, which uses no drugs and no surgery, is supported by numerous peer-reviewed citations and studies published in medical journals available via PubMed and the National Library of Medicine. Available in the U.S.A. and in England, treatment is generally performed over five days, with two hours of hands-on therapy each morning and afternoon. Therapy applicants complete a Medical History Form which Clear Passage will review at no charge to determine appropriateness and likely success rates. For more information, call 352-336-1433, email [email protected] or visit www.ClearPassage.com .

Newscast: Medical massage opens blocked fallopian tubes in an infertile woman; two subsequent pregnancies - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAm8eJAy7lY&t=4s

Contact: Larry Wurn

Clear Passage Therapies

Phone: 352-339-6606

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Clear Passage Therapies, LLC