Studies On Regen BioPharma, Inc.'s DURACAR Indicate Potential Suppression Of Autoimmunity, Company Retains Contract Research Organization To Conduct Additional Confirmatory Studies

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) (OTC PINK: RGBPP) had previously discussed initiation of a series of experiments to validate its DuraCAR CAR-T cell therapeutic (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regen-biopharma-inc--begins-experiments-validating-its-proprietary-car-t-cell-therapy-301623585.html).

The first phase of in vitro experiments successfully synthesized and expressed in transfected cells the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) construct targeting CD19 and NR2F6. However, a second set of experiments yielded unexpected results whereby siRNAs designed to suppress NR2F6 mRNA expression yielded the opposite result. The company has engaged a contract research organization (CRO) that is independent of the CRO which performed the second set of experiments to determine if these surprising findings are reproducible. If confirmed, these results could lead to the development of a therapy whereby T-Cells that suppress autoimmunity can be created.

"We feel it is important to have independent verification of these results due to their surprising and potentially important nature," says Dr. David Koos, Chairman and CEO of the company. "Once we have those results we can assess whether we will be developing an autoimmune-suppressive T cell therapy or continuing with our DuraCAR program as originally envisioned."

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

