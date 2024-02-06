Studies Show African Americans are 60% More Likely to Be Diagnosed with Diabetes and 3x as Likely to Lose a Limb Due to Amputation

Lavior, experts in natural diabetic solutions, improves the quality of life for those living with diabetes.

MIAMI, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavior Pharma is on a mission to address health disparities affecting African Americans, who are 60% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes and three times more likely to undergo amputation as a result. As the only company with a comprehensive over-the-counter diabetic wound and skin care product line, Lavior is committed to offering safe, effective, affordable and accessible solutions to provide life-saving treatment at home.

Lavior is endorsed by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and is now available at Walmart and on Walmart.com.

Lavior products are available at Walmart and on Walmart.com for less than $20 for a 30-day supply. Lavior's extensive research harnesses the power of nature of the Inula AGS-RIED botanical, a unique plant species with remarkable anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, antioxidant and anti-fungal capabilities. It has led to an effective suite of products that are designed to heal wounds, not just manage them.

"We are committed to providing our research-driven, FDA-registered products into the hands of minority populations facing the challenges of diabetes," said Gilad Savion, CEO and Co-Founder of Lavior. "While we set out to make all-natural diabetic treatments for everyone who is dealing with this difficult disease, we felt a deep desire to work with retailers like Walmart to make it accessible to more of the U.S. population. Making our affordable products available at the store or online will allow us to make an impact on millions of lives."

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) endorses Lavior's Diabetic Hydrogel Wound Dressing with its Better Choices for Life mark for its efficacy, evidence-based research and ability to manage the side effects of diabetes in the initial stages.

"Combined with retailers and the ADA's endorsement, we're drawing attention to the importance of addressing potential diabetic complications early to treat challenging wounds, including ulcers, abrasions, lacerations and skin irritations, and to provide an optimal environment for skin regeneration," added Savion. "We are here to heal."

Lavior is Woman-Owned Certified by WBENC. For more information, visit www.lavior.com.

About Lavior:

Lavior is the only company exclusively dedicated to the therapeutic diabetes skincare market. The Lavior skincare product line soothes and heals some of the most widespread and challenging skin problems – diabetic ulcers, wounds, burns, eczema/atopic dermatitis, bacterial and fungal infections, skin irritations and cracked skin. Lavior's line of products is based on the proven efficacy of the Inula AGS RIED botanical species. They are developed using the highest quality, pharmaceutical-grade ingredients, manufactured and tested to deliver safe, effective and compliant products. Backed by over 13 years of extensive research and clinical trials, proven clinical safety and efficacy, they consistently outperform conventional treatments.

SOURCE Lavior Pharma