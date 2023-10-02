Studies Show GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs Leading to Loss of Critical Lean Mass

News provided by

BodySpec

02 Oct, 2023, 10:10 ET

Body Composition Changes Must Be Closely Monitored While Taking These Drugs, Not Just the Number on the Scale.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BodySpec, the leader in advanced mobile body composition scans, warns that a significant proportion of the weight loss seen with GLP-1 drugs, such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, may be lean tissue. While these drugs have been praised for their ability to help people drop weight quickly, it is important to understand the potential risks associated with this rapid weight loss and the ways to mitigate risks with regular body composition scans during treatment.

Continue Reading
Tracking body composition regularly can help people avoid dangerous lean mass loss when losing significant amounts of weight.
Tracking body composition regularly can help people avoid dangerous lean mass loss when losing significant amounts of weight.

According to a recent study, the STEP 1 trial in 2021, a subset of 140 patients underwent gold-standard DEXA scans to track body composition before and after their GLP-1 treatment. Among these patients, 39% of weight lost was lean mass, not fat. In another study of 178 patients from the SUSTAIN 8 trial on semaglutide, the average proportion of lean mass loss was nearly identical at 40% (1).

These findings underscore the importance of getting body composition scans, not just stepping on the scale, while on GLP-1 drugs. Reducing lean mass can have several negative effects on the body, including slowing metabolism, reducing strength and endurance, and increasing the risk of injury. Additionally, losing lean mass can make it more difficult to maintain weight loss over the long term (2). It is critical to monitor body composition with a DEXA scan to ensure that patients are not being set up for failure by losing lean mass.

BodySpec looked at a subset of their own patients, many of which were undergoing GLP-1 treatment, who had lost 50+ lbs over the last yea. What they found was that people who actively engage in regular  body composition scanning while rapidly losing weight were more likely to manage and mitigate the lean mass portion of that weight loss.Compared to the SUSTAIN 8 trial participants on GLP-1s, BodySpec patients clearly are achieving more desirable outcomes from their weight loss.

"Patients may not realize the risks associated with losing lean mass. In light of these studies, we want to remind patients and healthcare providers that while GLP-1 drugs can be effective for weight loss, they may come with unintended consequences," said Elaine Shi, Co-CEO at BodySpec. "Getting regular body composition scans can help patients understand the true impact of these drugs on their bodies and make informed decisions about their health and lifestyle."

BodySpec is dedicated to providing patients and healthcare providers with the most accurate and comprehensive body composition analysis available. By offering DEXA scans, BodySpec empowers individuals with the data to make lifestyle changes and take control of their health and wellness.

Media contact

Andrea Barsk-Roberts
CMO, BodySpec
[email protected]
347-749-2062 

References:

  1. Wilding JPH, Batterham RL, Calanna S, et al. Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adults with Overweight or Obesity. N Engl J Med. 2021;384(11):989-1002.
  2. Caan BJ, Cespedes Feliciano EM, Prado CM, et al. Association of Muscle and Adiposity Measured by Computed Tomography With Survival in Patients With Nonmetastatic Breast Cancer. JAMA Oncol. 2018;4(6):798-804.

SOURCE BodySpec

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.