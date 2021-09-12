Studies Show Relationship Between Cardiovascular Disease And Urologic Conditions

BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular disease can play a significant role in the severity of various urologic conditions, and treating various urologic conditions can considerably affect cardiovascular health. This relationship might also be a determining factor in the health of children fathered by men with metabolic syndrome. This relationship was presented during a virtual press session, moderated by Dr. Petar Bajic. The recording of this session is now available for viewing.

Research presented at the 2021 American Urological Association Annual Meeting suggests a father’s health before conception may have an effect on the child.

Publication # PD29-02

The association of preconception paternal metabolic syndrome on early childhood emergency department visits and hospitalization: analysis of U.S. claims data

Increasing preconception paternal comorbidity has been associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes including pregnancy loss and preterm birth. However, the relationship between a father's health on the child after birth remains uncertain. This study examines the association of preconception paternal health with emergency department (ED) visits and hospitalizations of the children.

Key Findings:

During the observation period of the 295,355 boys and 278,735 girls born, 34.9% of children had at least one emergency room visit and 6% of children had an inpatient admission.

The odds of inpatient admission and ED visits increased in a dose-dependent fashion among fathers with higher comorbidities.

The child of a father with two MetS components was 13% more likely to require hospitalization in the first two years of life.

Increasing paternal preconception comorbidity is associated with a higher risk that a child requires ED and inpatient care in the first years of life.

"The relationship between urologic conditions and cardiovascular health is an area that needs deeper exploration," Dr. Petar Bajic said. "This study suggests a father's health before conception may have an effect on the child. It also reminds us the health of both mom and dad are key to a healthy pregnancy, birth and the general well-being of their child."

This abstract can be viewed in full here.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has nearly 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Publication Number: PD29-02

Title: The association of preconception paternal metabolic syndrome on early childhood emergency department visits and hospitalization: analysis of U.S. claims data

INTRODUCTION AND OBJECTIVES: Increasing preconception paternal comorbidity has been associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes including pregnancy loss and preterm birth. However, the relationship between a father's health on the child after birth remains uncertain. In the present study, we examined the association of preconception paternal health with emergency department (ED) visits and hospitalizations of the children.

METHODS: The IBM Marketscan Research database comprises of inpatient and outpatient healthcare claims from private, employer-insured individuals. Family groups were generated within Marketscan linking children born to paired fathers and mothers covering within the United States between 2009-2016. Within these groups, relevant ICD-9, ICD-10, CPT, and Diagnosis Related Group codes were used to query paternal and maternal metabolic syndrome (MetS) component diagnoses (hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and obesity), and hospitalization and ED visit rates for offspring within the first two years of life. Models were adjusted for birth year, region, offspring sex, maternal and paternal age, maternal Mets, prematurity, NICU requirement, low birth weight, time of follow-up, and parental smoking status. All analyses were performed in SAS software version 9.4 (SAS Institute).

RESULTS: During the observation period, 295,355 boys and 278,735 girls were born with 34.9% of children having at least one emergency room visit and 6.0% of children having an inpatient admission. After adjustment, the odds of inpatient admission and ED visits increased in a dose-dependent fashion among fathers with higher comorbidities. The child of a father with two Mets components was 13% more likely to require hospitalization in the first two years of life (95% CI 1.08-1.19) compared to the child of a father with no Mets components. Similarly, the child of a father with three or more Mets components was 22% more likely to have at least one emergency room visit (95% CI, 1.15-1.29) and 48% more likely to have had three or more ED visits (95% CI, 1.36-1.61) compared to a father with no components of Mets. Moreover, the association persists across maternal health strata.

CONCLUSIONS: Increasing paternal preconception comorbidity is associated with a higher risk that a child requires ED and inpatient care in the first years of life. Whether the association is due to biologic, lifestyle, or a combination of factors, an opportunity exists to engage men in preconception counseling to optimize health.

AUTHORS: Tony Chen, Chiyuan Zhang, Shufeng Li, Gary Shaw, Alan Schroeder, Michael Eisenberg, Stanford, CA

