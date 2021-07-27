Studies Show Sustained Acoustic Medicine Effectively Treats Shoulder Injuries

TRUMBULL, Conn., Jul 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two recently published studies found that the long-duration, wearable sustained acoustic medicine device from ZetrOZ Systems relieves pain from shoulder and other injuries when conservative therapies fail, and can be a replacement for pain medications.

Dr. George Lewis, founder of ZetrOZ Systems and inventor of its FDA-cleared samⓇ wearable pain relief ultrasound device, said the studies show how sustained acoustic medicine can fit into the range of therapies used by orthopedic surgeons and specialists.

"These studies show what we've learned from two decades of research, and now treatment of more than 300,000 patients," Lewis said. "Sustained acoustic medicine gives doctors an additional way to treat musculoskeletal injuries and to treat post-operative pain, and avoid potentially addictive pain medications."

In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, published in 2020 in Journal of Pain Research, doctors treated 33 patients with upper trapezius myofascial pain using the ZetrOZ samⓇ device. They found significantly greater pain reduction in the group that received treatment compared to the placebo group.

The authors concluded that "the wearable ultrasound device is a possible home-use treatment option with several advantages over prescription pain medication, invasive options, and opioids. Sustained acoustic medicine provides an attractive home-use treatment option for patients suffering from upper trapezius myofascial pain."

Another 2020 study, in the Global Journal of Orthopedics Research, examined the cases of 18 patients with a variety of sports injuries who had shown little improvement with traditional therapies. After treatment with the ZetrOZ samⓇ device, 87% showed a documented improvement in function, and 55% were able to return to sports.

Both 2020 studies followed a 2013 pilot study of wearable long-duration ultrasound therapy pilot study in rotator cuff tendinopathy, published by the Journal of the Acoustical Society of America. Patients reported an average reduction in pain of nearly 30% after wearing the device approximately 3.5 hours a day throughout the course of the study. The authors concluded that sustained acoustic medicine showed promise as a "self-applied effective therapy, and as a possible replacement or adjuvant to pharmacotherapies for shoulder pain."

Together, the studies indicate that the ZetrOZ Systems long-duration ultrasound device can play a significant role in healthcare. More than 30% of the adult population suffers from shoulder pain, according to a MacArthur Foundation study on aging, and the cost of treatment is more than $7 billion a year.

The studies' clinically significant results document a reduction in pain and indicate that the samⓇ wearable pain relief ultrasound device is an effective home-use treatment option with a place in the range of therapies prescribed by orthopedic specialists.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

