Studies Weekly Announces Appointment of New CEO

OREM, Utah, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies Weekly, a K-6 standards-based curriculum company, announced that John McCurdy has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer effective May 1, 2018. McCurdy succeeds Studies Weekly's previous CEO, Ed Rickers, who announced his desire to step down and retire after almost 20 years of continuous service to the company.

"My role is to continue to safeguard the vision of Studies Weekly and, when the timing is right, unveil more of that vision. There's definitely a lot more to do," said former CEO, Ed Rickers.

Teacher using Studies Weekly to teach her social studies lesson

Rickers has all confidence in McCurdy and his vision for Studies Weekly. "I've observed John's successful career since 1996. We have so much in common in the way we think and believe. Some people are wordsmiths, John is a 'people smither' and I think he's part Jedi. As Yoda would say, 'Understand the Studies Weekly vision to make a difference for students, he does.'"

McCurdy has spent the last 29 years in the technology industry with roles spanning from Area Sales Representative to Sr. Vice President Worldwide Sales. He comes experienced in team development, strategy, operations and channel programs. John has worked with some of the largest companies in the world in their selection and implementation of technology solutions to increase productivity in computer security, along with mobile and wireless application connectivity. McCurdy now joins Studies Weekly after playing a consultative role with the company.

"The educational process has always been a passion of mine," said McCurdy. "A long time ago, I learned that what many call entertainment, also serves as education in disguise. If students aren't learning the way we teach, then we must adjust and teach the way they learn. In today's world of amazing innovations, the educational process may be evolving, but the fundamentals of connecting with the student remain the same. When the educational process is entertaining, the pace at which the student learns increases."

McCurdy graduated from Brigham Young University in Business Management with an emphasis in Finance and Marketing. He and his wife, Deborah, are the parents of five children and grandparents of three.

Studies Weekly is a standards-based curriculum that helps integrate inspiring stories and learning opportunities into the classroom. The company offers a blended technology approach to learning with its detailed print visuals and online features. Studies Weekly is present in more than 25,000 schools across the nation and provides teachers with more time to focus on what matters most: students.

