Studies Weekly Implements New Diversity Board

OREM, Utah, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies Weekly, a K-6 standards-based curriculum company, announced the addition of a new Diversity Board to its product development team. The board was organized to integrate and maintain cultural competence within Studies Weekly's curriculum materials.

The students are the main reason why Studies Weekly has a Diversity Board.

Studies Weekly is one of only a handful of educational companies to incorporate a Diversity Board onto its team. "Our diversity board helps us to ensure that our new content is culturally inclusive, sensitive and reflects our readership," said Chief Product Officer, Kim Mogilevsky.

The Diversity Board is made up of educators and advocates who have served in various capacities working with nonprofit organizations, school district diversity and equity departments and the White House. The members bring a wide variety of expertise and experience in multicultural education and play a crucial role in providing social and cultural awareness to the company.

America's students are at the heart of why Studies Weekly has created a Diversity Board. "Our new curriculum is focused on increasing students' on-task behavior and their willingness to engage with relevant-to-them content, which we believe will boost reading levels and test scores," said Mogilevsky. "We love our students and in an ever-diversifying country we need to provide them with the best educational materials they can possibly receive."

A recent report by the Century Foundation confirms Studies Weekly's thinking. Having multiple vantage points helps students think critically and "develop greater tolerance for different ways of understanding issues." Furthermore, the study found that such an exposure created "positive academic outcomes."

The board will aim to maintain diversity and equity in terms of race, people with disabilities, age groups, sexual and gender identities, family structures, religious and political views and socio-economic status. The company believes in constantly improving and reviewing their publications so that the content reflects the varied lives and perspectives of the students who read them.

To learn more about Studies Weekly Diversity Board members visit http://pages.studiesweekly.com/diversity-board/

Studies Weekly Inc.

Studies Weekly is a standards-based curriculum that helps integrate inspiring stories and learning opportunities into the classroom. The company offers a blended technology approach to learning with its detailed print visuals and online features. Studies Weekly is present in more than 25,000 schools across the nation and provides teachers with more time to focus on what matters most: students.

For additional information and the latest Studies Weekly news, visit www.studiesweekly.com, follow us on Twitter @studiesweekly or stay connected through our Facebook page.

Contact: Johanna Tuckfield, Studies Weekly

Phone: (866) 311-8734

Email: 197719@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/studies-weekly-implements-new-diversity-board-300672225.html

SOURCE Studies Weekly

Related Links

http://www.studiesweekly.com

