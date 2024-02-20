Studio 369 Issues "Call To Arms" for MetalCore's Closed Beta

Embarking on the next stage of development, Studio 369 kicks off its eagerly-awaited Closed Beta phase to gather community feedback; sets the date for Genesis Infantry Snapshot — offering exclusive rewards and in-game quests for early holders

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio 369, an innovative next-gen game studio building the highly anticipated first-person shooter (FPS) MetalCore, today issued an official "Call to Arms" to players as the studio prepares for the game's next milestone moment. Currently in production with global web3 developing and publishing leader Immutable Games, Studio 369 has confirmed the next MetalCore Closed Beta period, "Call to Arms," an invite-only playtest that provides early fans a first-hand look at the updated game build in an adrenaline-pumping adventure.

The "Call to Arms" Closed Beta begins on February 26 at 3 pm PST, kicking off 24-hour game access and featuring a dynamic missions system, new rewards and daily in-game quests with bonuses for top performers. Players will be able to roam freely in a vast open world - seamlessly blending PvE missions with risky PvP encounters, all while seizing the opportunity to loot, craft, and upgrade weapons and mechs. But that's not all – players can gain access to even more in-game rewards and exclusive access by picking up a MetalCore Genesis Infantry NFT – a collection of 10,000 unique and playable Infantry NFTs, built with a wide variety of traits, and with varying levels of rarity. Genesis Infantry, secured and held by players before Feb 29th at 3 PM PST, will also be playable in the next Closed Beta cycle.

"This Closed Beta playtest signifies an important development milestone for Studio 369 - it is really the first opportunity for us to introduce players to the MetalCore economy and deep and extensive mechanics we have been building," said Studio 369 CEO Matt Candler. "As experienced and accomplished developers our mandate is that we deliver exceptionally fun gameplay, alongside a well designed and balanced economy. We've already received many accolades and positive feedback in MetalCore from investors and players alike."

"Call to Arms" is the first of several key moments players can expect from MetalCore in the coming months as Studio 369 prepares for the game's public Open Beta launch, currently anticipated for Spring 2024. Recently confirmed, MetalCore is also slated to be one of the first playable titles to go live on Immutable zkEVM, a groundbreaking advancement in blockchain gaming technology that offers EVM compatibility, low costs, massive scaling capabilities, and enterprise-grade security.

With more than 80,000 fans and players anticipating the game's release, MetalCore has already collected multiple awards and accolades from notable web2 and web2 gaming organizations including Naavik and GAM3S.gg, as well as global technology and innovation leaders like the Bold Awards.

To join "Call to Arms," players must hold a MetalCore Epic Games Store key – available by either signing up to join the waitlist at www.metalcore.gg, or to early fans with prior EGS keys who will be granted grandfather entry.

For more information on MetalCore or to sign-up for "Call to Arms" Closed Beta playtest, visit www.metalcore.gg

Players can learn more and secure their own Genesis Infantry NFT by checking out the collection at: https://opensea.io/collection/metalcore-infantry-genesis

About Studio 369

Studio 369 is a team of UNREAL technology experts that focus on PC, console and mobile platforms, with a core skill set in Multiplayer Games. Members have previously worked at Activision, Epic Games, Paramount Picture, Skybound, and Sony, and have founded and operated their own studios, contributing to hit titles such as Fortnite, H1Z1, The Walking Dead, Star Trek and Gears of War 3. Look for more Studio 369 info at www.369.fun

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable, the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

